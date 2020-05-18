Underground Vibes 049 includes forward-thinking gems by LUXLEY and problem solved, dancefloor-ready tracks by VOWED and Laibert, and explosive singles by Rootkit and MIRAE.

“All On The Line” - LUXLEY

Talented artist LUXLEY, whose musical output is inspired by a condition called chromesthesia, which allows him to see sound in color, never stops experimenting and trying to push boundaries, and his latest single “All On The Line” is a testament to that. Starting off with a psychedelic, fast-paced vibe filled with vocal samples and effects, it turns into a high-energy and emotional future bass gem towards the second half.

“Sublime” - VOWED

Young producer and DJ VOWED has been making waves over the past few years, showcasing his unique taste in house music, and his latest release “Sublime,” driven by soulful vocals and bass-heavy drops, marks yet another addition to his diverse catalog.

“Counting Dreams” - Laibert

After having been enlisted to remix massive names such as Lewis Capaldi, Major Lazer and Ellie Goulding, Laibert returns with the sultry house record “Counting Dreams,” out via Let Me Hear It. It’s his first original single for this year and one of his strongest to date—an emotional and impactful house record.

“On and On” Ft. Fatinka - Tomatow & Enkara

Indonesian talent Tomatow and production duo Enkara have enlisted Fatinka on the vocals of their debut collaboration, a bright summer gem that is dominated by catchy piano chords and synths before exploding into a catchy drop laced with vocal chops and huge basslines.

“Cycles” (feat. KARRA) - SNSES

While he launched his artist project last year, SNSES is showcasing immense production skills as well as unmatched creativity. He just enlisted in-demand vocalist KARRA for “Cycles”, an inspiring future-pop single characterized by wavey synth chords and hard-hitting drum work.

“I Got You” - Greg Haway

Out via True Heroes Recordings, Greg Haway’s “I Got You” marks his debut release this year, and one of his most stunning works to date. A summer-ready house single, it starts off with a lush atmosphere and a heavenly vocal before culminating in an uplifting, groovy drop.

“Promise Me” Ft. Noé - Rootkit

Following his single “Only Knew” featuring Nevve, Rootkit returns to San Holo’s bitbird imprint with “Promise Me” featuring vocals from Noé. With the tasteful song, the producer moves into a more dance-pop direction, combining expert songwriting with synth-heavy drops, coming out with an impressive auditory result.

“Reverence” - Cloudchord

While it diverges from his recent releases, Cloudchord’s Reverence LP is nothing short of impressive. Throughout 10 tracks, the producer, guitarist and educator pairs his quirky guitars and ukuleles alongside a diverse set of collaborators, taking listeners on a lo-fi, funk, and jazz-laced journey.

“MIRAE” - brothel. & Deadcrow

Over the past years brothel. has been releasing instrumentals and collaborations on digital platforms, proving time and time again that he is able to seamlessly create massive wave gems that are as sinister as they are stunning.

