Underground Vibes | 053

“All My Heroes” Ft. Sarah Rebecca - Naeleck

In an interesting change of pace, Naeleck crafts a forward-thinking synthwave anthem with his latest single Dancing Dead single “All My Heroes,” enlisting singer and songwriter Sarah Rebecca for a breathtaking vocal performance.

“Friends Now” - Former Hero

Making his debut on San Holo’s bitbird, Former Hero just released one of his best works to date, creating an indie-electronic gem with “Friends Now.”

“Felt This Way” - Joey McCrilley

UK-based producer Joey McCrilley’s latest is one of his brightest singles ever. The talented producer is known for combining soulful funk sounds with house aesthetics, and “Felt This Way” is no exception.

“Strangers” Ft. XChenda - Yonexx & WXLF

Finding its home on Lacuna, Yonexx and WXLF’s “Strangers” features an emotional vocal performance from singer and producer XChenda—a combination of talents that makes up for an anthemic future bass record.

“Sweet Life” - Paper Face

Multitalented duo Paper Face are back again to win the hearts of listeners with “Sweet Life.” The charismatic artists are projecting nothing but good vibes with their latest tune, and we couldn’t be more excited about what they have coming up next.

“Protocol94” - chromonicci

Making his debut on Quality Goods Records with “Protocol94,” chromonicci couldn’t have hit the mark better. Known for his soulful singing and intricate production, the forward-thinking producer embraces his heavier side with his latest release, combining beautiful strings and melodies with wonky drums and synths.

“Give Her Time” Ft. Silent Child - Dooqu

Dooqu has teamed up with buzzing talent Silent Child to create magic once again, releasing “Give Her Time.” The lighthearted track is filled with glossy synths, laid-back drum work and expert songwriting.

“Remnants” - HOUNDTRACK & B-Dos

Marking the second release of Quality Vibes, curated by UZ and his Quality Goods Records imprint, HOUNDTRACK and B-Dos craft a wonky and impressive trap tune, combining synths and melodies in lots of intricate ways.

“Death Bed” Ft. MAË & GODMODE - Coopex

For his latest explosive release, French talent Coopex covers Powfu and beabadoobee’s smooth hit “death bed (coffee for your head),” turning it into a gritty bass gem with the help of MAË and GODMODE.

“take it slow” w/ Lhasa Petik - max fry

Gentle ukulele melodies and booming 808s make up max fry’s latest collaborative single "Take It Slow.” Lhasa Petik offers heavenly vocal lines on top of the producer’s laid-back instrumental, making up for a soft and thoughtful tune.

