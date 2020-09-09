Underground Vibes | 054

“Love Me” - Cafe Disko & She Is Jules

Teaming up with She Is Jules, production duo Cafe Disko display immense artistic maturity on “Love Me,” a quirky electronic-R&B track with massive potential.

“Can't Help Myself” - Marin Hoxha & Beth De Bacci

Coming to Lacuna for “I Can’t Help” myself, Marin Hohxa and Beth De Bacci are able to craft a guitar-driven electronic-pop ballad.

“Used To Be” Ft. Eden Neville - Highlnd

Out via Lowly, Highlnd’s latest gem makes up for one of his best works to date, seeing the producer combine tasteful sound design and organic percussion under Eden Neville’s captivating voice.

“No Place To Hide” - Gidexen

With “No Place To Hide,” Gidexen showcases his immense skills once again, bringing together a series of shiny synths, trap-inspired drums, and catchy vocals all over a gritty bassline.

“I Love The Way You Do That” - KHEMIS & Wasiu

Out via Uprise Music, KHEMIS and Wasiu’s latest is a stunning hip-hop and funk gem featuring infectious vocals, groovy percussion and shiny guitars.

“Ankle Biter” - Coopex, LBLVNC & RIELL

Coopex and LBLVNC join forces alongside Canadian talent RIELL to create a menacing and tasteful tune with “Ankle Biter,” channeling immense pop energy with dark undertones.

“It's Funny How” - chamberlain

Combining organic sounds with electronic elements, chamberlain is able to produce an ambient yet engaging piece with “It’s Funny How.”

“Playin' Games” Ft. EthanUno - Drewmat

Playing to their strengths, multi-talents Drewmat and EthanUno just released “Playin’ Games,” a smooth R&B joint featuring charismatic vocal lines and glossy production.

“One Truth” - Savej

Ahead of his forthcoming album Solstice, slated for release later this month via Gravitas Recordings, Savej has created a tribal bass gem with “One Truth,” bringing together psychedelic effects and organic sounds.

“Voyager 3” - JKuch

Having stayed overly consistent this year, JKuch is back with his latest experimental release, a juxtaposition of quirky sound design and soothing atmospheres.

