Underground Vibes | 055

“Monster” - David Flix

Steadily rising within the house music ranks, young Slovakian talent David Flix is back with one of his biggest releases to date, unleashing the dancefloor-ready “Monster” via KSHMR’s Dharma Worldwide imprint.

“Sparks” Ft. Casey Cook - Rootkit

Ahead of his upcoming debut album on San Holo’s bitbird, Rootkit has dropped yet another massive single, exploring explosive future pop vibes alongside Casey Cook.

“Broken” Ft. Azuria Sky - Paper Skies

Combining the worlds of dubstep and future bass, Paper Skies has come to Lacuna to deliver “Broken” featuring Azuria Sky, an immensely powerful and unique production.

“In My Eyes” Ft. Verzache - ford.

Gearing up for the release of his forthcoming album The Color Of Nothing, out later this year via ODESZA’s Foreign Family Collective, young talent ford. has enlisted Verzache for “In My Eyes,” a fun and introspective tune.

“Disposable” - Highlnd & Drowsy

Continuing his streak on prestigious label Lowly, Highlnd teamed up with Drowsy on “Disposable,” bringing together anthemic hooks and toplines with an energetic drop.

“Spend It“ - Money Money

“Spend It“ marks the debut single by newcomers Money Money, that infuses a sample from Black Eyed Peas' nostalgic "My Humps" with infectious tech house rhythms.

“End Of The World” - Arcando, ThatBehavior & Neoni

Coming back to tastemaker label Future Generation, Arcando, ThatBehavior and Neoni joined forces for “End Of The World,” a high-energy, electronic-pop gem.

“Right All Along” - Kendra Videckis & Highkey

A forward-thinking combination of hybrid trap and future bass, Kendra Videckis and Highkey’s “Right All Along” is a stunning showcase of expert songwriting and sharp production.

“Apocalypse” - Midranger

Out via NCS, Midranger’s latest release “Apocalypse” is a breathtaking ride through cinematic breaks and groovy drops.

“Turn Me” - NALYRO & eedion

Teaming up with eedion, rising talent NALYRO is showing off his skills once again on “Turn Me,” a short-but-sweet single filled with catchy vocal lines, playful bass, and impactful brass stabs.

