Underground Vibes | 057

“Stronger” Ft. Shaunt.wav - Arc North

Coming to Frequency and Lacuna, Swedish talent Arc North just released one of his best tunes this year, crafting a soothing gem with “Stronger” featuring Shaunt.wav.

“Hear Me Now” - Rubayne & EthanUno

Rubayne and EthanUno’s latest offering is an explosive yet nostalgic tribute to a late mutual friend, seeing the two talents team up for the third time.

“Faded Patterns” - aiwake & Saen

Teasing their upcoming #99000a EP, power-duo aiwake and Saen have just unleashed an absolutely stunning single with “Faded Patterns,” combining tasteful pop songwriting and eclectic electronic production.

“Radiant” Ft. Zumbi & Jay Gandhi - Grand Tapestry

Coming to digital platforms via Gravitas Recordings, Grand Tapestry’s latest project Tides features more than a handful of forward-thinking vibes, among them laid-back yet bouncy hip-hop gem “Radiant” featuring Zumbi and Jay Gandhi.

“Get Your Attention” - Highlnd, Bloom Line & Sophie Ann

Releasing one exciting collaboration after the other, Highlnd is truly impressing us this year. For his latest uplifting release “Get Your Attention,” the producer is coming to Killabite Media alongside Bloom Line and Sophie Ann.

“Happy Place” - Tinoma, Collin Jax & Hanne

Tinoma and Collin Jax team up to create an amazing future-pop instrumental on “Happy Place,” leaving the right amount of space for singer/songwriter Hanne to go off on top.

“Can We Go Back” - Caslow & Exede

Bringing together explosive house vibes with an indie pop sensibility, Caslow and Exede definitely hit the mark with their latest release “Can We Go Back.”

“Remember Me” - ALYGIA

Leaving a strong impression with their debut single “Remember Me”, model and DJ duo ALYGIA are only getting started, laying down impressive and groovy dancefloor vibes.

“Me” - STANCE

Exciting duo STANCE are gearing up for the release of their forthcoming EP Discordance, releasing a bright and inspiring electronic anthem with “Me.”

