Underground Vibes | 058

GunFight - “Virtual Séance”

Bringing fresh and atmospheric industrial techno vibes to the table, GunFight’s latest offering, titled “Virtual Séance,” is arguably one of his best to date.

“Just Friends” - YAMAN & Robbie Rosen

Coming to bedroom-based label Esc. Records for their latest release, YAMAN and Robbie Rosen join forces for “Just Friends,” an intricate pop-dance record.

“Stolen Dance” - LILO

Covering Milky Chance’s 2013 hit “Stolen Dance,” mysterious producer LILO showcases his skills once again, turning the indie tune into a dancefloor-ready house vibe.

“Palace” - Perk Pietrek

A 6-time DJ Battle Champion in Singapore, Perk Pietrek is as skilled on the production as he is behind the decks, and his latest release on Quality Goods Records definitely proves that.

“clown“ - updog

CloudKid’s favourite mysterious artist updog is back with yet another engaging release, combining charismatic vocals with lively production on “clown.”

“When We Were the Same” - ATTLAS

ATTLAS just released his brand new album, Out Here With You via mau5trap, and the soothing, 7-minute journey “When We Were the Same” undoubtedly is a highlight.

“playsides (+)“ - zodivk

Enigmatic producer zodivk returns with yet another hot flip, this time taking on MALIA’s “Play Sides” and crafting an ambient trap gem.

“Monopink Dream, 2001” - MISOGI

Teasing his upcoming EP little*stars, producer, singer and songwriter MISOGI is shining bright on “Monopink Dream, 2001,” bringing together stunning emo and pop aesthetics.

“The Story” - Jak Bannon & Mr. Carmack

Following his successful debut single “The Trade,” visual artist and musician Jak Bannon is back with “The Story,” a rather toned-down, electronic tune with production from Mr. Carmack.

