Underground Vibes | 059

“Dreamin’” - Josefine
Out independently, Josefine’s latest single “Dreamin’” is a stunning dance-pop vibe, filled with subtle electronic hints and an infectious top-line from the Swedish singer-songwriter.
“Test Drive” - NICOLAS
Sharing his debut single, NICOLAS is already showing immense promise as a producer, combining analog-sounding arpeggios, breathtaking atmospheres and psychedelic vocals.
“Don’t Think So Hard” - On Planets
Making his debut on San Holo’s bitbird banner, Vancouver-based producer, singer, and multi-instrumentalist On Planets hits the mark with his latest single “Don’t Think So Hard,” creating a lo-fi indie-electronic hybrid tune.
“Suncrown” - ESCPE & Axel Thesleff
A part of ESCPE’s latest EP Cloud Walk, “Suncrown” alongside Axel Thesleff is undoubtedly a highlight of the record, driven by distorted atmospheres and warm bass.
“Sleepwalking” - Rival & Caravn
German talent Rival is continuing his speed-run this year, releasing yet another explosive anthem on Future Generation, this time teaming up with Caravn for “Sleepwalking.”
“temperature” - maxime.
Electronic producer turned singer/songwriter, maxime. has been staying as consistent as possible over the past years, capturing immense lo-fi vibes with his latest project temperature and its quirky title track.
“Heart Attack” - Silent Child
Coming back to CloudKid, songwriter and producer Silent Child is continuing to showcase his unique take on sinister, electronic-indie tunes with his latest release, “Heart Attack.”
“Danger On My Mind” - rebelyay
Gearing up for the release of his debut project, forward-thinking artist rebelyay has shared yet another massive hyper-pop single, bringing together experimental soundscapes and gritty effects on “Danger On My Mind.”
“Sunrise” - otxhello
Classically-trained producer and instrumentalist otxhello is back stronger than ever with "Sunrise," his first original music this year, crafting a stunning combination of instruments and bass.
