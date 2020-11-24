Underground Vibes | 059

“Dreamin’” - Josefine

Out independently, Josefine’s latest single “Dreamin’” is a stunning dance-pop vibe, filled with subtle electronic hints and an infectious top-line from the Swedish singer-songwriter.

“Test Drive” - NICOLAS

Sharing his debut single, NICOLAS is already showing immense promise as a producer, combining analog-sounding arpeggios, breathtaking atmospheres and psychedelic vocals.

“Don’t Think So Hard” - On Planets

Making his debut on San Holo’s bitbird banner, Vancouver-based producer, singer, and multi-instrumentalist On Planets hits the mark with his latest single “Don’t Think So Hard,” creating a lo-fi indie-electronic hybrid tune.

“Suncrown” - ESCPE & Axel Thesleff

A part of ESCPE’s latest EP Cloud Walk, “Suncrown” alongside Axel Thesleff is undoubtedly a highlight of the record, driven by distorted atmospheres and warm bass.

“Sleepwalking” - Rival & Caravn

German talent Rival is continuing his speed-run this year, releasing yet another explosive anthem on Future Generation, this time teaming up with Caravn for “Sleepwalking.”

“temperature” - maxime.

Electronic producer turned singer/songwriter, maxime. has been staying as consistent as possible over the past years, capturing immense lo-fi vibes with his latest project temperature and its quirky title track.

“Heart Attack” - Silent Child

Coming back to CloudKid, songwriter and producer Silent Child is continuing to showcase his unique take on sinister, electronic-indie tunes with his latest release, “Heart Attack.”

“Danger On My Mind” - rebelyay

Gearing up for the release of his debut project, forward-thinking artist rebelyay has shared yet another massive hyper-pop single, bringing together experimental soundscapes and gritty effects on “Danger On My Mind.”

“Sunrise” - otxhello

Classically-trained producer and instrumentalist otxhello is back stronger than ever with "Sunrise," his first original music this year, crafting a stunning combination of instruments and bass.

