Underground Vibes | 060

EQRIC, Axel Thesleff, late year, and more are featured in this week's installment of "Underground Vibes."
Author:
Publish date:

“Turn The Lights Off” - EQRIC, VADDS & Lonnel

Coming to Nightblue Music, EQRIC is teaming up with fellow producers VADDS and Lonnel to share one of his most intoxicating singles this year in the form of “Turn The Lights Off.”

“2 Down” - Axel Thesleff

Axel Thesleff undoubtedly hit the mark with his latest inspirational single “2 Down,” creating a heavenly atmosphere with the help of ethereal vocals and expert sound design.

“96” Ft. Kody Ryan - LEViT∆TE

LEViT∆TE just dropped his debut audiovisual album Legacy; each track is accompanied by a CGI/render visual counterpart, and “96” featuring Kody Ryan is definitely a highlight.

“When I'm With You” - ALIGN & Martina Lynn

Returning to Trap Nation’s imprint Lowly for a lush fusion of electronic and pop, ALIGN is teaming up with Martina Lynn to deliver smooth vibes on “When I'm With You.”

“sinking @@!” Ft. chromonicci - late year

Comprised of forward-thinking talents Otxhello and Dilip, late year just released the first single off their upcoming debut joint album, teaming up with long-time collaborator chromonicci for minimal vibe “sinking @@!”

“Energy” - Simbai & Elke Bay

Bringing together otherworldly production and intricate vocal lines, Simbai and Elke Bay’s “Energy” is a truly impressive combination of tight electronic production and pop balladry.

“Wind Up” - Coka Cobra

Out via Tchami’s Confession imprint, “Wind Up” is one of Coka Cobra’s best tunes to date, a minimal yet groovy house record filled with gritty bass and captivating atmospheres.

“Run” - Alvaro Delgado, Alltair & Akacia

In an impressive combination of talents, rising producers Alvaro Delgado and Alltair are enlisting singer Akacia for their latest gem, a bass-driven future bass record.

“Dreams” - SKUM & Meisym

Stockholm-based duo SKUM definitely outdo themselves with their latest single “Dreams” with Meisym, crafting an ambient yet explosive tune.

“Mantra” - Dropwizz

Combining psychedelic vocals and gritty basslines, Dropwizz with his latest single “Mantra” proves that just a few elements are enough to create mind-bending bass music.

Underground Vibes | 059
Underground Vibes | 058
Underground Vibes | 057

