Underground Vibes | 061

“play!!-” - late year

Made up of underground stars Dilip and otxhello, late year just dropped their anticipated, self-titled debut album, a masterful combination of orchestral atmospheres and hard-hitting instrumentals. “play!!-” is a standout track, bringing together stunning string sections and a glitchy drop.

“Distantworlds” - cozy kev & Knick

Having just unveiled his highly anticipated debut album Complacency, cozy kev has teamed up with the likes of capshun, Roto, chromonicci, jamvvis and more deliver 11 multi-layered tracks, with “Distantworlds” alongside Knick standing out.

“Me & My Demons” - Omido & Silent Child

Coming back to CloudKid, Omido and Silent Child have teamed up for “Me & My Demons,” an impactful tune driven by infectious guitar riffs and gritty drops.

“feelittoo (+)” - zodivk

zodivk is gearing up for an explosive 2021, ready to drop his upcoming PLUSMINUS 3 compilation very soon. For his latest release, he has flipped Tainy, Jessie Reyez and Tory Lanez’s 2019 jam “Feel it Too” into a smooth trap gem.

“We're Burning Up” - dEVOLVE

Marking his first release of the year, dEVOLVE is crafting major dance vibes on “We’re Burning Up,“ combining infectious vocal samples and groovy basslines.

“I Guess” - Simbai & Like Lions

Rising talents Simbai and Like Lions combine their skills masterfully in their collaboration “I Guess,” an intricate gem filled with playful melodies and gritty bass.

“Intimidate You” - Bloom Line & Brooke Alexx

Making his return to Lowly, Bloom Line has enlisted Brooke Alexx for “Intimidate You,” a tasteful bridge between future bass and pop, driven by distorted vocal chops and expert songwriting.

“Waiting” - Mister Falcon

Mister Falcon came to independent label Frequency for his late 2020 single “Waiting,” a playful, melodic house gem.

“not enough” - aprovoli

Underground producer and instrumentalist aprovoli has hit the mark once again, sharing soothing gem “not enough” ahead of his forthcoming sophomore album Journey.

“Pull Up” - ANH, Olswel & chromonicci

Taken off ANH and Olswel’s collaborative 2-track EP Perceptum, “Pull Up” features glossy production and smooth R&B lines by none other than chromonicci.

