Underground Vibes | 062

“The Song 2.0“ - Elport & Aiden Myers

Out via Nightblue Music, “The Song 2.0” finds producer Elport and vocalist Aiden Myers team up to create a stunning combination of pop and future bass.

“One Night” - problem solved & ScoobE

German producer problem solved and Dutch/Irish rapper ScoobE wish for just one night of normality and festivals in their new tune – a groovy and genre-bending gem.

“Easier” - PAPER FACE

Emerging duo PAPER FACE have struck gold once again with their latest single “Easier,” a lighthearted tropical pop tune.

“Tik Tok” - Wasback

Taking on Kesha’s 2009 smash hit, Wasback taps into our nostalgia by infusing the original with house drums and groovy basslines in this slap house cover.

“Disappear” - Severin & Like Lions

Coming to Magic Records, Severin and Like Lions manage to combine their respective strengths perfectly, crafting a stunning future bass anthem with “Disappear.”

“Awake” Ft. CASHFORGOLD - Ravenscoon

Underground bass talent Ravenscoon just released his latest 4-track EP, Rapid Eye Movements. One of its tracks, “Awake” featuring CASHFORGOLD, is definitely a standout tune with its gritty bass and ethereal melodies.

“WANT IT” - NICOLAS

Always staying true to himself and his artistry, NICOLAS is back with a sultry house single, “WANT IT,” crafting immense late-night vibes.

“Give Me More” - Dooqu

Emerging talent Dooqu returns to Lacuna with “Give Me More,” an uplifting future pop tune filled with sharp snares and intricate sound design.

“Wind River” - DREAIR

Bringing together engaging melodies, ethereal synths, and gritty 808s, DREAIR has just unleashed his first original single – a truly impressive effort.

“Ah Nah” - Dabow

Making his debut on KUMO Collective, underground hero Dabow is back with “Ah Nah,” a minimal bass banger driven by quirky leads and hard-hitting drums.

Underground Vibes | 061

Underground Vibes | 060

Underground Vibes | 059