Underground Vibes | 063

Marc Benjamin, Jupe, TWO LANES and more are featured in this week's installment of "Underground Vibes."
“I Want More” - Marc Benjamin

Marc Benjamin is already showing immense signs of growth this year, dropping his third release in 2021 with “I Want More,” a bright house gem filled with catchy vocals and uplifting melodies.

“Give Luv” Ft. Pamela Hunt - Capozzi

Following up her first EP Boss, Capozzi is back with The Dark Side EP, a 3-track journey through deep rhythms and groovy basslines, and “Give Luv” featuring Pamela Hunt is without a doubt a highlight.

“One I Want” Ft. Misdom - HEKLER

2021 is set to be a massive year for HEKLER, as he just dropped the first single off his debut album, “One I Want” featuring Misdom. The tune represents a stylistic change for the rising producer, seeing him bring together granulated synths and ethereal melodies for a stunning result.

“Black Sheep” - Simbai & Brenton Mattheus

Simbai is back with his second single this year, tapping Brenton Mattheus for “Black Sheep,” a smooth gem that combines electric guitar riffs with future bass saws and snappy drums.

“DANCING IN THE MOONLIGHT” - NICOLAS

NICOLAS continues his streak of impressive, late night house tunes, and “DANCING IN THE MOONLIGHT“ marks yet another stunning addition to his catalog.

“Shadows” Ft. Nathan Nicholson - Maxim Lany

House maestro Maxim Lany just announced his debut album Closer, You’re Not Alone, as well as released the first single from the project, crafting immense ethereal house vibes alongside Nathan Nicholson.

“Phases” - TWO LANES

Following their impressive EP Lights on San Holo’s bitbird, TWO LANES are back with their first single this year, showcasing their eclectic and soothing production style on “Phases.”

“Indigo” - Jupe

Making his debut on rising label KUMO Collective, Jupe has just dropped “Indigo,” a lighthearted gem driven by quirky melodies, an anthemic vocal section and a distorted second drop.

“Livin” - Tripp St.

Tripp St., an anonymous sonic innovator carving their own unique path within the funk and bass space, is back with yet another tune, combining euphoric melodies and organic percussion on “Livin.”

