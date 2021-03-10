Underground Vibes | 064
“Happy For You” - Lily Williams
Marking her first single this year, Lily Williams has just shared “Happy For You” via Frequency Recordings, a soothing indie-pop gem with distinct electronic influences.
“Underwater Fairytale” - yunji
After spending years releasing remixes and beats on SoundCloud, South Korean multi-talent yunji has finally shared her official debut single and music video, combining quirky melodies and playful drums on “Underwater Fairytale.”
“Could” - Funky M
Out via Czech Vibes Sound, Funky M’s latest house gem “Could” is driven by groovy basslines and intricate melodies.
“Communicate” Ft. LaVera - Sasha Rome
Producer and guitarist Sasha Rome is back with his first single for the year, an R&B/soul-influenced house tune featuring vocals from LaVera.
“Tremblin” - Maximono
Bringing together immense grooves and an infectious yet laid back energy, Maximono and SAÍGO have teamed up for “Tremblin,” out via Parasoul Music.
“Beside Me” - Kantor
An explosive combination of future bass chords and dubstep rhythms, Kantor’s latest single undoubtedly is one of his best.
“Fold” - Paper Skies & Sekai
Paper Skies continues to showcase his impressive production skills, teaming up with Sekai to release “Fold,” a quirky and lively combination of bass and melodic elements.
“Aija” - il:lo
Delivering a lush soundscape of playful vocals, warm bass and luscious synths, production duo il:lo debut on bitbird with their stunning new single “Aija.”
“CLOSURE” - Keeth
Keeping up the consistent output, Keeth is back with “CLOSURE” a smooth combination of atmospheric beats and orchestral sections.
