Underground Vibes | 064

“Happy For You” - Lily Williams

Marking her first single this year, Lily Williams has just shared “Happy For You” via Frequency Recordings, a soothing indie-pop gem with distinct electronic influences.

“Underwater Fairytale” - yunji

After spending years releasing remixes and beats on SoundCloud, South Korean multi-talent yunji has finally shared her official debut single and music video, combining quirky melodies and playful drums on “Underwater Fairytale.”

“Could” - Funky M

Out via Czech Vibes Sound, Funky M’s latest house gem “Could” is driven by groovy basslines and intricate melodies.

“Communicate” Ft. LaVera - Sasha Rome

Producer and guitarist Sasha Rome is back with his first single for the year, an R&B/soul-influenced house tune featuring vocals from LaVera.

“Tremblin” - Maximono

Bringing together immense grooves and an infectious yet laid back energy, Maximono and SAÍGO have teamed up for “Tremblin,” out via Parasoul Music.

“Beside Me” - Kantor

An explosive combination of future bass chords and dubstep rhythms, Kantor’s latest single undoubtedly is one of his best.

“Fold” - Paper Skies & Sekai

Paper Skies continues to showcase his impressive production skills, teaming up with Sekai to release “Fold,” a quirky and lively combination of bass and melodic elements.

“Aija” - il:lo

Delivering a lush soundscape of playful vocals, warm bass and luscious synths, production duo il:lo debut on bitbird with their stunning new single “Aija.”

“CLOSURE” - Keeth

Keeping up the consistent output, Keeth is back with “CLOSURE” a smooth combination of atmospheric beats and orchestral sections.

