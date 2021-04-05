Underground Vibes | 065

Player Dave, problem solved, SVDKO and more are featured in this week's installment of "Underground Vibes."

“Dumb” - Player Dave

Player Dave just released his debut album Where The Wind Blew Me, a stunning showcase of his production skills and artistic versatility. Lead single “Dumb" sees Player Dave deliver infectious vocal lines on top of an ethereal instrumental, masterfully combining electronic music with R&B vibes.

“I’m Gone” - problem solved & Josh Lambert

problem solved is back with yet another refreshing bass tune, bringing together distorted kicks and detailed synth work to craft a house heater with the help of Josh Lambert.

“Proof” - SVDKO & ÊMIA

Following his acclaimed debut EP, rising talent SVDKO reinvents himself with “Proof,” a stunning indie-pop record with an electronic twist, driven by distorted guitars and a breath-taking vocal performance from previous collaborator ÊMIA.

“True Story” - Gradonsky

Making his debut on Frequency Recordings, Gradonsky shows immense promise on “True Story,” a slow bass record filled with gritty low end and expert vocal manipulation.

“Outcast” - M!NGO

Showcasing his skills in producing wave music, M!NGO is back with “Outcast”, bringing together rumbling bass, analog synths and ambient vocals to create a dark yet nostalgic instrumental.

“Movies” - Drinks on Me

Taking to French tastemaker label Noir Sur Blanc, Drinks on Me just dropped his third single of the year with “Movies,” a soulful house record filled with groovy vocals and vibrant chords.

“dialupdilemma” - t e s t p r e s s

Rising production duo t e s t p r e s s are back with their two-track EP dialupdilemma, with the title track acting as a perfect showcase of their skills in crafting infectious house tunes.

“Hard Way” Ft. Spirah - Contra Scandal

Part of Contra Scandal’s brand new album Full Circle, “Hard Way” featuring Spirah is a truly immersive record, driven by powerful melodies, vibrating bass and impressive vocals.

“can i talk to you?” - Summet

Offering quirky synths, distorted kicks and a fast-paced vocal delivery, Summet crafts an explosive hyperpop record with “can i talk to you?”

