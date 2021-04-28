Underground Vibes | 066
“Hourglass” - DNIE & Arkane Skye
DNIE’s “Hourglass” is as explosive as it is thoughtful, driven by catchy guitar licks and distorted basslines under Arkane Skye’s infectious vocal lines.
“second thoughts” - Tails & Monsoonsiren
Marking his debut original release on bitbird, Tails has teamed up with Monsoonsiren to deliver “second thoughts,“ a soothing combination of indie, trap and electronic sounds.
"Stay The Night" - Dubsound
Exciting duo Dubsound have just shared their Time & Space EP, with “Stay The Night” definitely being a standout single with it’s anthemic melodies and intoxicating energy.
“Big City Lights” - Sekai
Bringing together pop, R&B and future bass in an explosive manner, Sekai’s latest single “Big City Lights” is a stunner.
“Feel” - quickly, quickly
Marking his anticipated return, quickly, quickly is making his debut as a singer and songwriter on “Fee,” arguably one of his best-produced singles to date.
“#tattoos” (Capshun & Colson XL Remix) - Ero808
After teaming up for “Watch Me” on RL Grime’s Sable Valley Records, Capshun & Colson XL are back, this time turning Ero808’s single “Tattoos” into an atmospheric trap banger in this impressive remix.
“2082” - madj, midnight alpha.
Coming together for a truly soothing lo-fi gem, madj and midnight alpha. have done it again with “2082,” which is driven by smooth chords and subtle percussion.
“Stay” - Dooqu
Bridging the gap between future bass and hyperpop, Dooqu manages to impress us once again with his latest single “Stay.”
“Endure” - JKuch
JKuch is known for his unmatched production skills and creativity, and his latest single “Endure,” out via Phuture Collective, proves once again how strong the young producer is in the studio.
