Underground Vibes | 066

DNIE, Tails, Dubsound and more are featured in this week's installment of "Underground Vibes."

“Hourglass” - DNIE & Arkane Skye

DNIE’s “Hourglass” is as explosive as it is thoughtful, driven by catchy guitar licks and distorted basslines under Arkane Skye’s infectious vocal lines.

“second thoughts” - Tails & Monsoonsiren

Marking his debut original release on bitbird, Tails has teamed up with Monsoonsiren to deliver “second thoughts,“ a soothing combination of indie, trap and electronic sounds.

"Stay The Night" - Dubsound

Exciting duo Dubsound have just shared their Time & Space EP, with “Stay The Night” definitely being a standout single with it’s anthemic melodies and intoxicating energy.

“Big City Lights” - Sekai

Bringing together pop, R&B and future bass in an explosive manner, Sekai’s latest single “Big City Lights” is a stunner.

“Feel” - quickly, quickly

Marking his anticipated return, quickly, quickly is making his debut as a singer and songwriter on “Fee,” arguably one of his best-produced singles to date.

“#tattoos” (Capshun & Colson XL Remix) - Ero808

After teaming up for “Watch Me” on RL Grime’s Sable Valley Records, Capshun & Colson XL are back, this time turning Ero808’s single “Tattoos” into an atmospheric trap banger in this impressive remix.

“2082” - madj, midnight alpha.

Coming together for a truly soothing lo-fi gem, madj and midnight alpha. have done it again with “2082,” which is driven by smooth chords and subtle percussion.

“Stay” - Dooqu

Bridging the gap between future bass and hyperpop, Dooqu manages to impress us once again with his latest single “Stay.”

“Endure” - JKuch

JKuch is known for his unmatched production skills and creativity, and his latest single “Endure,” out via Phuture Collective, proves once again how strong the young producer is in the studio.

Underground Vibes | 065

Underground Vibes | 064

Underground Vibes | 063