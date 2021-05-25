Underground Vibes | 067

Underground Vibes | 067

Anthony Sceam, kryptogram, Sofasound and more are featured in this week's installment of "Underground Vibes."
Author:
Publish date:
Anthony Sceam, kryptogram, Sofasound and more are featured in this week's installment of "Underground Vibes."

“Keep You Up” - Anthony Sceam & Orion

Out via Final Haus, “Keep You Up” sees producers Anthony Sceam and Orion showcase their strengths in a stunning way, crafting a minimal yet infectious tech house record.

“The Space In My Head” - Denzel Moiz

Part of Denzel Moiz’s debut EP, “The Space in My Head” displays the artist’s forward-thinking production skills masterfully, driven by gritty bass, anthemic melodies and impressive atmospheres.

“I Can Feel” - longstoryshort

Coming to independent label JustUs, longstoryshort combines impressive sound design, immaculate grooves and lo-fi ambiances to craft “I Can Feel.”

“L.U.V.” - kryptogram

Taking influence from UK garage, kryptogram’s “L.U.V.” is arguably one of the strongest tracks out of his latest krypt. vol2 project, filled with shiny synth chords and bouncy sub bass.

“Meaning To“ - GhostDragon, Kwesi

GhostDragon and Kwesi “Meaning To“ is a truly stunning record, moving from emotional acoustic verses to explosive drops, making up for a tasteful combination of both artists’ styles.

“Cruising” - aprovoli

Part of aprovoli’s second album JOURNEY, “Cruising” sees the rising producer and pianist move into uncharted territory, crafting a laid-back house anthem driven by gritty basslines and ambient melodies.

“Telephone” - Sofasound

Sofasound just independently dropped his third project Stupid Boi, showcasing his songwriting and vocals skills throughout the entire tracklist. Filled with thumping kicks and charismatic vocals, “Telephone” is without a doubt a highlight.

“Fool” Ft. Umar - Koen Fagen

Teaming up with Umar, Koen Fagen has just shared “Fool,” his fourth single of the year, via Frequency Recordings, an infectious combination of future bass and pop.

“Snow On The Rhodes” - Headphone Activist

Out via Liquid Stranger’s SSKWAN imprint, “Snow On The Rhodes” arguably makes up for one of the standout singles off Headphone Activist’s Audio Oasis project, with its smooth drums and ambient melodies.

Underground Vibes | 066
Underground Vibes | 065
Underground Vibes | 064

Tags
terms:
Anthony SceamUnderground VibesKwesi

Related

DNIE
FEATURES

Underground Vibes | 066

DNIE, Tails, Dubsound and more are featured in this week's installment of "Underground Vibes."

late year
FEATURES

Underground Vibes | 061

late year, Omido, dEVOLVE, and more are featured in this week's installment of "Underground Vibes."

Lily Williams
FEATURES

Underground Vibes | 064

Lily Williams, Yunji, Sasha Rome and more are featured in this week's installment of "Underground Vibes."

ELPORT
FEATURES

Underground Vibes | 062

Elport, Aiden Myers, problem solved, and more are featured in this week's installment of "Underground Vibes."

Player Dave
FEATURES

Underground Vibes | 065

Player Dave, problem solved, SVDKO and more are featured in this week's installment of "Underground Vibes."

Marc Benjamin
FEATURES

Underground Vibes | 063

Marc Benjamin, Jupe, TWO LANES and more are featured in this week's installment of "Underground Vibes."

EQRIC 4
FEATURES

Underground Vibes | 060

EQRIC, Axel Thesleff, late year, and more are featured in this week's installment of "Underground Vibes."

Facebook image for Underground Vibes 022 featuring Fytch.
FEATURES

Underground Vibes of the Week / 022

Fytch, Gabriel Black, Sofasound and more featured on this week's installment.