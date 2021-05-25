Underground Vibes | 067
“Keep You Up” - Anthony Sceam & Orion
Out via Final Haus, “Keep You Up” sees producers Anthony Sceam and Orion showcase their strengths in a stunning way, crafting a minimal yet infectious tech house record.
“The Space In My Head” - Denzel Moiz
Part of Denzel Moiz’s debut EP, “The Space in My Head” displays the artist’s forward-thinking production skills masterfully, driven by gritty bass, anthemic melodies and impressive atmospheres.
“I Can Feel” - longstoryshort
Coming to independent label JustUs, longstoryshort combines impressive sound design, immaculate grooves and lo-fi ambiances to craft “I Can Feel.”
“L.U.V.” - kryptogram
Taking influence from UK garage, kryptogram’s “L.U.V.” is arguably one of the strongest tracks out of his latest krypt. vol2 project, filled with shiny synth chords and bouncy sub bass.
“Meaning To“ - GhostDragon, Kwesi
GhostDragon and Kwesi “Meaning To“ is a truly stunning record, moving from emotional acoustic verses to explosive drops, making up for a tasteful combination of both artists’ styles.
“Cruising” - aprovoli
Part of aprovoli’s second album JOURNEY, “Cruising” sees the rising producer and pianist move into uncharted territory, crafting a laid-back house anthem driven by gritty basslines and ambient melodies.
“Telephone” - Sofasound
Sofasound just independently dropped his third project Stupid Boi, showcasing his songwriting and vocals skills throughout the entire tracklist. Filled with thumping kicks and charismatic vocals, “Telephone” is without a doubt a highlight.
“Fool” Ft. Umar - Koen Fagen
Teaming up with Umar, Koen Fagen has just shared “Fool,” his fourth single of the year, via Frequency Recordings, an infectious combination of future bass and pop.
“Snow On The Rhodes” - Headphone Activist
Out via Liquid Stranger’s SSKWAN imprint, “Snow On The Rhodes” arguably makes up for one of the standout singles off Headphone Activist’s Audio Oasis project, with its smooth drums and ambient melodies.
