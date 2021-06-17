Underground Vibes | 068

Kleak & Veebu, Capozzi, MICA and more are featured in this week's installment of "Underground Vibes."

“Come & Go“ Ft. Noa Angell - Kleak & Veebu

Italian production duo Kleak & Veebu are well on their way towards establishing themselves in the scene, and their latest collaboration with Noa Angell, titled “Come & Go” might be one of their best singles to date with its bright melodies and stunning vocals.

“Phases” - Redrum

Redrum has arrived on SSKWAN and previews her upcoming EP Pisces Moon with “Phases,” an experimental bass gem filled with wonky percussion, impressive arpeggios and hard-hitting drums.

“Glacier” - Floret Loret & Silva

Boundary pushing producer Floret Loret debut’s on Quality Goods Records’ Quality Vibes series with “Glacier” alongside Silva, a truly mind-bending production.

“Dont Look Down” Ft. Vana - MICA

Coming to rising record label Suit Of Bullets with his fourth release this year, producer MICA manages to craft a truly explosive future bass vibe with “Dont Look Down,” that moves from anthemic drops to atmospheric vocal sections with the help of Vana.

“I’m Searching“ - ALIGN

Up-and-coming talent ALIGN has finally unveiled his brand new EP VISTA via Lowly, and “I’m Searching“ is undoubtedly a standout single with its ethereal melodies and driving drum patterns.

“Hold On” - Duke & Jones & Sam Day

Out independently, Duke & Jones’ collaboration with Sam Day, “Hold On,” is a quirky journey through uplifting verses and wonky future bass drops.

“Hole In The Speaker” - Capozzi

Rising house sensation Capozzi makes her return to Confession with dark vibe “Hole In The Speaker,” arguably one o her strongest singles to date.

“Collapse” - REMNANT.exe

Taken off his recent EP Psychokinesis, “Collapse” showcases REMNANT.exe’s production skills masterfully, seeing him combine heavenly melodies, deep basslines and exciting drums to craft his unique form of wave music.

“What You Wanted” - Djedi & Mannequin

Out via vibe.digital, Djedi and Mannequin’s brand new collaboration “What You Wanted” is filled with trap percussion and atmospheric vocals, packing enough energy to light up any underground party.

“imperfect” - Shameless.

Coming to KUMO Collective, Shameless combines ambient pads and guitars with heavenly melodies and distorted kicks on atmospheric gem “imperfect.”

Underground Vibes | 067

Underground Vibes | 066

Underground Vibes | 065