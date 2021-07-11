Underground Vibes | 069

QUIET BISON, EQRIC, French Original and more are featured in this week's installment of "Underground Vibes."

“Waiting For You” Ft. wilo wilde - QUIET BISON

Coming to Ultra Music to share the second single off his forthcoming debut album Dawn with “Waiting For You,” QUIET BISON once again proves why he is one of the most exciting emerging producers to follow right now. Including wilo wilde on the vocals, “Waiting For You” takes listeners on an exciting sonic journey driven by lush guitar chords and sharp synths with experimental undertones.

“Dark Lies” Ft. Britt Lari - EQRIC

Emerging house star EQRIC just shared his debut solo-produced EP with Dark Lies. The title track alongside Britt Lari perfectly showcases the young Canadian’s tasteful sound, filled with radio-ready vocals, lush ambiances and rumbling basslines.

"Only For A Night" - French Original

Breakout act French Original has done it again with “Only For A Night.” The producer, writer and multi-instrumentalist has undoubtedly come a long way since his debut release last year, and this smooth new single will only help transcend his career to new heights.

“Dangerous” - problem solved & Zee Will

problem solved has been showing nothing but versatility ever since his debut back in 2018, and his latest single alongside Zee Will is no exception; bringing together thumping 808s and subtle guitar licks for an infectious electronic-rap vibe.

“Unbroken” - Kantor

Marking one of his most emotionally captivating and vocal-driven releases, Kantor does it again with “Unbroken,” combining anthemic vocals and lush synth chords for an explosive result.

“Screwface” - Ben Ambergen & KENNY MUSIK

Ben Ambergen and KENNY MUSIK’s latest collaboration via Don Diablo’s Generation HEX packs just enough punch to light up dancefloors, while driven by infectious vocal lines and atmospheric melodies that give it a unique vibe.

“Floating” - Redrum

Leading up to her Pisces Moon EP via SSKWAN, Redrum takes listeners on a dreamy ride with her brand new single “Floating,” masterfully combining ambient vocals samples, organic percussion and lo-fi melodies.

“Ditto” - Mazoulew

Taken from his upcoming EP Movments, Mazoulew’s brand new single “Ditto” perfectly displays his skills as a producer, driven by ever-evolving synths, smooth house grooves and pensive melodies.

“Surreal” - Eyezic

Coming to KUMO Collective to share his latest single, Eyezic offers immense grooves and melodies on “Surreal,” an experimental gem that moves from ambient, chill-out sections to high-energy drops.

“Soft Vision” - Just Connor & Five Suns

Just Connor and Five Suns are able to craft an impressive dark wave vibe on “Soft Vision,” combining deep basses, trap-inspired percussion and attention-grabbing topline synths.

