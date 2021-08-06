Underground Vibes | 070

Wastemall, Jude York, camoufly and more are featured in this week's installment of "Underground Vibes."

“Glaciers” - Wastemall & Jude York

For his latest single, producer and visual artist Wastemall teams up with talented vocalist Jude York to showcase his knack at crafting captivating pieces of electronic music, that blend the barrier between house, ambient and more.

“Pyramids” - camoufly

camoufly has without a doubt established himself as a mainstay within the scene, and his brand new single “Pyramids,” which teases his upcoming EP, makes up for a perfect display of his skillset.

“I’ve Got A Feeling” - Trevr, Marphil, T. Ferd

Coming to boundary-pushing label Czech Vibes Sound, Trevr, Marphil and T. Ferd unveil their new single “I’ve Got A Feeling,” an infectious sonic journey through smooth house beats and melodies.

“Situation Critical” - KAPUZE

KAPUZE is masterfully blending rock vocals and guitars with electronic music sonics on “Situation Critical,” which is out now via buzzing label CloudKid.

“Dreamgirl” Ft. ero808 - Colson XL

Released ahead of Colson XL and ero808’s joint EP, “Dreamgirl” combines the two artists’ sonic aesthetics into a cohesive and bubbly tune.

“Cold” Ft. Koste - Sofasound, Hanz & chromonicci.

Bringing together a star-studded lineup of guests, Sofasound strikes gold with “Cold,” which is taken out of his latest EP In My Head.

“They Never Come Close“ - longstoryshort

longstoryshort is back with one of his most exciting tunes to date, bringing together vibrant melodies and gritty basslines on “They Never Come Close.”

“How To Love” Ft. Rachel Lorin - Highlnd

Buzzing producer Highlnd makes his debut on NCS with immersive new single “How To Love” alongside Rachel Lorin, bringing together anthemic melodies and explosive drops.

“All Night” - Vexxy

Vexxy is coming to innovative label vibe.digital with “All Night,“ a unique wave tune that is as hard-hitting as it is atmospheric, taking listeners on a deep sonic journey with its gritty bass and ambient vocals.

