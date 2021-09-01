Underground Vibes | 071
“Out There” - Sourcee, Envoy Music
Marking their first collaboration, veterans Sourcee and Envoy Music are able to craft a true dancefloor gem with “Out There,“ bringing together groovy basslines and infectious vocals.
“Save You” - MICA, Vana, Hailure
MICA just shared his brand new EP The Night You Left via Suit Of Bullets, and “Save You” alongside Vana and Hailure is without a doubt a standout track.
“Swims Best” - Former Hero
Former Hero recently unveiled his debut album footpaths via bitbird with “Swims Best” clearly representing his sparkly yet introspective sound.
"Hyper Dream" - Fresh Stuff
Fresh Stuff has been carefully building a massive discography over the past year, and his brand new single "Hyper Dream" is a true testament to his talent with its monstrous low end and glitchy synth lines.
“Lonely Light” Ft. Molly Otto - Lamorn
deadmau5’s protégé Lamorn is back with yet another impressive tune, this time teaming up with Molly Otto (his longtime girlfriend) for the impressive “Lonely Light.”
“Possibilities” - camoufly
Part of his fresh EP The Giant, “Possibilities” might be one of camoufly’s best tunes to date, driven by playful chords, catchy grooves and cute vocal chops.
“Too Fast” - Colson XL & ero808
In “Too Fast,” regular collaborators Colson XL and ero808 display their chemistry masterfully as they bring together infectious rap verse with minimal drops.
“Bad Habits” - Narayan & theajsound
Marking their second collaboration, Narayan and theajsound are a match made in heaven, combining catchy house grooves and powerful vocals on “Bad Habits.”
“Into Arms Of Lovers” Ft. MAYLYN - ATTLAS
Featuring an intimate vocal performance by MAYLYN, ATTLAS’ latest single “Into Arms Of Lovers” takes listeners on a soothing and atmospheric journey.
“Rain Dance” - Super Future
Juxtaposing glitchy melodic elements and heavenly atmospheres with gritty bass and groovy drums, Super Future’s “Rain Dance” places is the perfect bridge between heavy and vibey.
