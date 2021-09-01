September 1, 2021
Underground Vibes | 071
Underground Vibes | 071

Sourcee, MICA, Lamorn and more are featured in this week's installment of "Underground Vibes."
Sourcee, MICA, Lamorn and more are featured in this week's installment of "Underground Vibes."

“Out There” - Sourcee, Envoy Music

Marking their first collaboration, veterans Sourcee and Envoy Music are able to craft a true dancefloor gem with “Out There,“ bringing together groovy basslines and infectious vocals. 

“Save You” - MICA, Vana, Hailure

MICA just shared his brand new EP The Night You Left via Suit Of Bullets, and “Save You” alongside Vana and Hailure is without a doubt a standout track.

“Swims Best” - Former Hero

Former Hero recently unveiled his debut album footpaths via bitbird with “Swims Best” clearly representing his sparkly yet introspective sound.

"Hyper Dream" - Fresh Stuff

Fresh Stuff has been carefully building a massive discography over the past year, and his brand new single "Hyper Dream" is a true testament to his talent with its monstrous low end and glitchy synth lines. 

“Lonely Light” Ft. Molly Otto - Lamorn

deadmau5’s protégé Lamorn is back with yet another impressive tune, this time teaming up with Molly Otto (his longtime girlfriend) for the impressive “Lonely Light.”

“Possibilities” - camoufly

Part of his fresh EP The Giant, “Possibilities” might be one of camoufly’s best tunes to date, driven by playful chords, catchy grooves and cute vocal chops.

“Too Fast” - Colson XL & ero808

In “Too Fast,” regular collaborators Colson XL and ero808 display their chemistry masterfully as they bring together infectious rap verse with minimal drops.

“Bad Habits” - Narayan & theajsound

Marking their second collaboration, Narayan and theajsound are a match made in heaven, combining catchy house grooves and powerful vocals on “Bad Habits.”

“Into Arms Of Lovers” Ft. MAYLYN - ATTLAS

Featuring an intimate vocal performance by MAYLYN, ATTLAS’ latest single “Into Arms Of Lovers” takes listeners on a soothing and atmospheric journey.

“Rain Dance” - Super Future

Juxtaposing glitchy melodic elements and heavenly atmospheres with gritty bass and groovy drums, Super Future’s “Rain Dance” places is the perfect bridge between heavy and vibey. 

