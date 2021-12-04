Underground Vibes | 074
“Kids For Life” - UNIKID
Coming to Frequency Music with his debut EP In Times Past, Dutch multi-talent UNIKID showcases his production and arrangement skills wonderfully on “Kids For Life,” a vibrant and explosive dance-pop record.
“About You” - ILVS & Feb
Making their debut on Sam Feldt’s Heartfeldt imprint, ILVS and Feb have just joined forces on “About You,” an infectious house record that is bound to start lighting up dancefloors in no time.
“End Of The Fall“ - Late June & Courtney Drummey
NZ-based producer Late June is slowly wrapping up arguably the biggest year in his career to date, with “End Of The Fall“ alongside singer and songwriter Courtney Drummey making up for one of his most intimate singles this year.
“Lighthouse” - JKuch
As he unveils more and more singles from his upcoming debut album, JKuch is proving himself as one of the most versatile artists held in dance music’s underground, and "Lighthouse" is a great testament to that.
“Supersonic” - L*o*J
Coming to newly-launched label FUXWITHIT, production duo L*o*J have just unveiled “Supersonic,” a hard-hitting yet intricate sonic journey.
“Told U So” - camoufly
Following his recent 5-track EP The Giant, mysterious talent camoufly has returned with one of his most anticipated releases to date, bringing together heavenly vocal samples and smooth chords on “Told U So.”
“Happy In My Mind” - Otxhello
Crafting a soothing and laid-back atmosphere, LA-based producer Otxhello has landed on Chillhop Music with “Happy In My Mind,” a lo-fi gem filled with smooth piano chords, intimate string melodies and minimal percussion.
“Running” Ft. Fluir - Morgin Madison
Just 6 months after his debut LP Living the Phantasm, Morgin Madison has returned with “Running” alongside Fluir, an infectious house gem that is filled with ethereal vocals and warm basslines.
“Anthemic” - autumn keys & Naji
autumn keys has finally revealed his brand new album Harvest III, presenting 12 brand new tracks that take listeners on a journey through playful melodies and groovy drums. “Anthemic” in collaboration with Naji is definitely a standout with its rattling hi-hats and bright chords.
