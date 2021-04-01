Wankelmut's Top 5 Gigs to Look Forward to After the Safe Return of Live Music

The famed house and techno producer has a lot to look forward to, like his performance at Croatia's Yacht Week.

The absence of clubbing has plunged the dance music community and its artists into a constant state of melancholia. But as the light at the end of the COVID-19 pandemic's tunnel becomes more and more bright, Wankelmut is looking at it through rose-colored glasses.

Perhaps best known for his global hit remix of Asaf Avidan and the Mojos "One Day / Reckoning Song," Wankelmut is no flash in the pan. Having released records on iconic dance labels such as Defected, Spinnin' Deep, and Toolroom, the 33-year-old DJ and musician has solidified himself as a staple in the international club circuit. Dulcet tracks like "Oh Love" and "Give & Take" have only reinforced that notion, catapulting him to the upper echelon of house music in little time.

With a sultry minimal techno sound, the barnstorming German producer was strapped into a rocketship to dance music stardom prior to the pandemic, with many high-profile gigs planned, such as Croatia's nautical haven Yacht Week. Those plans were dashed, of course, when the onset of COVID-19 brought the live music industry to a screeching halt.

However, as vaccination rollouts push forward, the live music scene has finally been able to collect the shards following its detonation at the hands of the virus. Countless music festivals and clubs have announced their grand returns in both 2021 and 2022.

Provided all goes as planned and organizers are able to ensure the safety of both staff and attendees, here are five events and venues Wankelmut looks forward to the most.

YACHT WEEK - CROATIA

"This great event happens in Croatia with my slot being the first week of June this year. This fantastic party happens at sea with an exciting crowd. The DJ plays on a specially built boat called "The Buzz Boat" complete with VOID Acoustics sound system. There’s nothing else quite like this one. Pretty sure that the weather will be excellent as always. This will be a MUST for summer 2021 and one of my highlights. The biggest tune of my set could be the upcoming Defected re-release of Spiller’s all-time classic 'Groovejet.'"

WATERGATE CLUB – BERLIN

"Still closed but it would be great to return to that club in my hometown. Especially since it’s only five minutes walking distance, it is always a pleasure behind the decks and at the beautiful terrance, especially when the sun comes up after an intense time with the dancers. My favourite track for playing a gig there would be Boys Noize's remix of Shygirl's 'Tasty.'"

THE EGG – LONDON

Legendary London clubbing destination The Egg, prior to its temporary closure due to the impact of COVID-19. The Egg (via Facebook)

"It will always be a priority for me to play in UK and Ireland. The crowds are always full of energy and going 'all in,' which I really like. My kind of music as a producer and DJ also is quite U- driven, so that’s a pretty good match. Love the club and its fine-sounding audio system. My track of the night for The Egg would be Obskür's 'Bayside (10 Years of Eats Everything Remix).'"

STREET PARADE – ZÜRICH

"After having the chance to play quite a few times on that large street parade, I must admit that this is my favourite one. Fantastic, huge crowd, which enjoys the 'party hard' rave vibes. With an additional afterparty in a club like Hive, this makes a perfect weekend. My record to nail it down would be Nhan Solo & Dilby's 'Work.'"

THE ALCHEMIST – NAIROBI

Nairobi's famed The Alchemist venue, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. @kimtydennis

"Of course I also would love to return to the motherland Africa. Can’t forget the great night I had while playing with Diplo at The Alchemist back in 2017. Lovely people, always in good spirit, enjoyed every second with us. Got a lot of great insights while visiting Africa as a DJ numerous times. Favourite track for this location would be my own 'Here We Are,' released on Superfett / Mother."

FOLLOW WANKELMUT:

Website: wankelmut.com

Facebook: facebook.com/wankelmut.berlin

Twitter: twitter.com/wankelmutberlin

Instagram: instagram.com/wankelmut.berlin

Spotify: spoti.fi/2NIMEuS