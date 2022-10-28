Skip to main content
Was Albert Einstein a Fan of Electronic Music?

Einstein's fascination with electronic music instruments and sound generation raises many questions.

Paul VanDerWerf

"We're excited to announce Tomorrowland's final headliner... Albert Einstein."

Believe it or not, if the man behind the theory of relativity were alive today, that ridiculous music festival announcement could've been a reality.

A quote attributed to Einstein in 1929 confirms that the most influential physicist of all-time could've take a much different career path: musician. It was the height of the "Roaring Twenties," a period that saw jazz and dance music permeate Western culture.

"If I were not a physicist, I would probably be a musician," Einstein said at the time. "I often think in music. I live my daydreams in music. I see my life in terms of music."

Einstein was a friend of the legendary inventor Leon Theremin, who developed the theremin, one of the first-ever electronic musical instruments. Theremin demonstrated his instrument for Einstein in Berlin in 1927, one year before he patented the device.

Einstein, who was curious about how the theremin worked, attended various concerts and even tried to play it, according to the European Organization for Nuclear Research. The instrument works by generating electromagnetic fields around two antennae: one manipulating pitch and the other controlling volume.

In a 1989 interview conducted in France, Theremin, who was 93 at the time, opened up about Einstein's unique perspective regarding music production.

"There was one man who was interested in the color of music, the connection between light and music, and that was Einstein," he said.

Leon Theremin playing his instrument in an undated photo.

