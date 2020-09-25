Watch Calvin Harris Deconstruct His Song With The Weeknd, "Over Now"

As Calvin Harris and The Weeknd's collaborative single "Over Now" continues its ascent up the charts, Harris has offered a one-of-a-kind glimpse into the song's creation.

The Grammy Award-winning DJ and dance music producer shared a video in which he deconstructs the track, offering a glimpse into the creative process of one of contemporary music's most successful record producers.

Locked down in a gorgeous music studio with enough keyboards to stock up a Best Buy, Harris walks through each element of "Over Now," including the keys, guitar, and drum programming, and he also isolates The Weeknd's vocals in a neat display of vocal processing. A highlight of the video is when he uses a Roland Devil Fish TB-303 synth to show how he made the song's funky, acid-inspired bass, manually toggling the patch's EQ knob to show how he produced it.

Check out the full video below.

