Iconic dance music producer Nicky Romero has taken the livestream game to the next level with with "Another World," an immersive 3D streaming event.

Fresh off the release of his highly anticipated collaboration "I Need You to Know" with fellow electronic icon Armin van Buuren, Romero has launched his new livestream concept amidst a COVID-19 pandemic that will simply not relent. Ideated and produced by Visual Lab, the show is being touted as a technological pièce de résistance with cutting edge design and animation.

According to a press release issued to announce "Another World," the stream will feature many exclusive, never-before-heard tracks from Romero and his illustrious label, Protocol Recordings. Romero teased the stream on Instagram earlier in the week, writing, "I can’t wait to share this with you, my biggest set of the year! I want to show you what I’ve been working on by taking you on a musical journey….new ID’s, remixes and next-level visuals!"

You can tune in below.

