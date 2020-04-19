Watch This Producer Make a Beat from Scratch With a Nintendo Switch

One of the great things about not only dance music, but music in general, is that you don't need the latest high-tech production software to create it. All you need is an idea. Or, in this case, a Nintendo Switch.

YouTuber JJ Riordan recently posted a video where he uses a Nintendo Switch—yes, the gaming console—to produce music from scratch. Using the console, Joy-Cons, case, and game cartridges, he manages to create a smooth hip-hop beat while demonstrating where each sound element comes from.

Riordan, who uses everyday items to compose music, has a slew of similar videos on his channel, like one where he uses items in his kitchen to recreate Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy." Amongst a cavernous sea of Tiger King parodies, "Flip the Switch" challenges, and Megan Thee Stallion "Savage" dances, this video is a refreshing take on how to unlock your musical creativity during the COVID-19 pandemic.