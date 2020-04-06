WHIPPED CREAM TEAMS UP WITH EDM.COM FOR EXCLUSIVE FACEBOOK LIVE STREAM

Fresh off the release of her thunderous single “I Do The Most (feat. Lil Keed),” Candian bass music wunderkind WHIPPED CREAM has teamed up with EDM.com for an exclusive live stream. The live DJ set, which you can RSVP for here, will be streamed exclusively via the official EDM.com Facebook on April 6th from 4-5PM PST.

Known for her kinetic, rip-roaring live performances and forward-thinking approach to bass music, WHIPPED CREAM is in the midst of a bona fide breakthrough year. Since kicking things off with the quirky hip-hop thumper “So Thick (feat. Baby Goth),” which was featured in the wildly popular DC Comics superhero film Birds of Prey, she has continued to stir rap and dance music into a unique and refreshing signature cocktail all her own.

“I Do The Most” is a fitting microcosm of that notion, expertly tightroping the line between seductive and sinister throughout its 121 BPM arrangement. WHIPPED CREAM and Lil Keed also released a dark, beguiling music video alongside the single, which moonlights as a sultry vignette that harkens not to rowdy nightclubs and bottle popping, but to velvety cognac and red lipstick.