CONTEST: Enter to Win Tickets to Winter Whiteout 6, Headlined by Eptic and Whipped Cream in Reno

Winter Whiteout 6 will take place at Cargo Concert Hall in Reno, Nevada on February 15th and 16th. One lucky entrant is about to get the royal treatment for themselves and a friend to see Eptic, Whipped Cream, Kowza and Noizon in style.

The winner of the contest will be awarded two tickets to the event in addition to a room at Reno's Whitney Peak Hotel and a backstage meet-and-greet with the headliners. To be eligible, simply follow the instructions on the widget below. The winner will be selected on February 8th, 2020.

The brainchild of Bass Camp Festival, Winter Whiteout has taken place annually since 2015. Previous editions have billed the likes of NGHTMRE, QUIX and Borgore. Every event is a white party, meaning that attendees are encouraged to wear all-white attire.

Tickets and additional information on Winter Whiteout 6 can be found on Eventbrite.

