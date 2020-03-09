WMC 2020 Postponed - Here are the Sanctioned MMW Events Still Taking Place

On the heels of the official confirmation that Ultra Music Festival will not take place in 2020 is a similar announcement regarding Winter Music Conference (WMC). The industry event's organizers have shared that in light of COVID-19 coronavirus concerns, the world-renowned music industry summit will not go on as planned.



"Due to the Florida governor's declaration of a public health emergency and the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention's Interim Guidance for COVID-19, the 35th edition of Winter Music Conference, originally scheduled for March 16 - 19, 2020, will be rescheduled," reads a statement sent to EDM.com. "After spending the past ten months preparing for the event with our team, panelists and event partners, we are profoundly disappointed, however, there is nothing more important than the health, safety and physical well-being of our attendees and employees."

The statement says that organizers will give badge holders further updates.

COVID-19 is a novel coronavirus that first broke out in Wuhan, China in December. At the time of writing there have been over 111,000 confirmed cases worldwide with a resulting death toll nearing 4,000.

Although WMC itself has been postponed, all of the event organizers who had partnered with them are moving forward with their Miami Music Week (MMW) events. Below is a list of WMC-sanctioned gatherings still scheduled to go on from March 16th-22nd, 2020.

National Hotel Pool Parties (All-Week Access Bands) MMW 2020

National Hotel

Monday, March 18th-22nd

2:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Ages: 21+

Price: $150.00

Artists: ALX, Anabel Englund, Andrea Oliva, Arty, Audiofly, CAT DEALERS, Cedric Gervais, H.O.S.H, Ilario Alicante, Joris Voorn, Julian Jeweil, Lee Foss, Leftwing : Kody , Magdalena, Mark Sixma, Martin Buttrich, Martin Ikin, Matthias Tanzmann, MK, Oona Dahl, Oscar L, VERY SPECIAL GUESTS, Weiss

Illuminate Artists Agency Showcase [Miami Music Week Opening] No Place Like Miami

Do Not Sit on the Furniture

Monday, March 16th

10:00 PM - 5:00 AM

Ages: 21+

Price: $15+

Artists: Adisyn, Nhii, powel, Wassu

Rawthentic Showcase @ Treehouse Miami

Treehouse

Monday, March 16th

10:00 PM - 5:00 AM

Ages: 21+

Price: $20+

Kings Of House - WMC Opening Party at Epic Hotel Miami

Kimpton Epic Hotel

Tuesday, March 17th

5:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Ages: 21+

Price: $35



Artists: David Morales, Louie Vega

E11EVEN MIAMI MMW - Tuesday

E11EVEN MIAMI

Tuesday, March 17th

10:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Ages: 21+

Price: $20+



Artists: TBA

Founders of Filth Miami Music Week Showcase

Do Not Sit on the Furniture

Tuesday, March 17th

10:00 PM - 5:00 AM

Ages: 21+

Price: $15+



Artists: Felix Da Housecat, Lebaron, Luke Solomon

Incorrect Showcase @ Treehouse Miami

Treehouse

Tuesday, March 17th

10:00 PM - 5:00 AM

Ages: 21+

Price: $10+



Artists: Amine Edge & Dance, Anthony Attalla, CJ Jeff, Eskuche, Gene Farris, Harry Romero, Huxley, Roger Sanchez, Secondcity, Steve Lawler

Coldharbour x Black Hole Recordings

Rockwell Miami

Tuesday, March 17th

11:00 PM - 5:00 AM

Ages: 21+

Price: $10+



Artists: Dave Neven, Grube & Hovsepian, Nifra

DJ Mag Miami Pool Party

Surfcomber

Wednesday, March 18th

12:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Ages: 21+

Price: $20+



Artists: Cassy, Danny Tenaglia, Duck Sauce, Eli Soul Clap, Heidi Lawden, J. Worra, La Fleur, Meduza, Seth Troxler, VERY SPECIAL GUEST

Descend MMW Pool Party ft. Reinier Zonneveld (Live)

National Hotel

Wednesday, March 18th

2:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Ages: 21+

Price: $25.00



Artists: ALX, Anfisa Letyago, Bryan Estefani, Julian Jeweil, Oscar L, Popof, Reinier Zonneveld

Amnesia Presents Do Not Sleep at Kimpton Epic Hotel

Kimpton Epic Hotel

Wednesday, March 18th

5:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Ages: 21+

Price: $35



Artists: Chris Stussy, Ilario Alicante, Luigi Madonna, Rich NXT, Sidney Charles, Skream

Deep_State @ Treehouse Miami

Treehouse

Wednesday, March 18th

10:00 PM - 5:00 AM

Ages: 21+

Price: $20+



Artists: Anden, Grum, Kane, Qrion, Tinlicker

E11EVEN MIAMI MMW - Wednesday

E11EVEN MIAMI

Wednesday, March 18th

10:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Ages: 21+

Price: $20+



Artists: TBA

Buygore Miami Pool Party

SLS Brickell

Thursday, March 19th

12:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Ages: 21+

Price: $20



Artists: Benda, Borgore, Com3t, DJ Hatcha, dogma, Ivan Relch, kultivate, Saymyname, Tisoki, Good Times Ahead, Yakz

Cocoon Miami at Kimpton Epic Hotel | 19th March 2020

Kimpton Epic Hotel

Thursday, March 19th

12:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Ages: 21+

Price: $30



Artists: Carl Craig, Fabe, La Fleur, Marco Faraone, Matador, Matthias Tanzmann, Yousef

MK Area 10 Pool Party

National Hotel

Thursday, March 19th

2:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Ages: 21+

Price: $35.00



Artists: Anabel Englund, KC Lights, Lee Foss, Leftwing : Kody, Martin Ikin, MK, NIGHTLAPSE, SPECIAL GUESTS, Weiss

Galaxy Music Gathering VII

Studio 23

Thursday, March 19th

8:00 PM - 5:00 AM

Ages: 21+

Price: $40+



Artists: Boris Divider, DJ Craze, DJ Laz, Exzakt, Gucci Crew II, JimitheGenius, Merlyn, Shade, Tommie Sunshine

Gabriel & Dresden Presents Remedy Album Party @ Treehouse Miami

Treehouse

Thursday, March 19th

10:00 PM - 5:00 AM

Ages: 21+

Price: $20+



Artists: Gabriel & Dresden

Ultra Nate's Annual Birthday Bash MMW/WMC Edition

No. 3 Social Rooftop Bar & Lounge

Thursday, March 19th

10:00 PM - 4:00 AM

Ages: 21+

Price: $10.00



Artists: Lisa Moody, Ron Trent, The Lady Alma, Ultra Nate

Dirty South presents: All I Need @ Treehouse Miami

Treehouse

Thursday, March 19th

11:00 PM - 5:00 AM

Ages: 21+

Price: $20+



Artists: Dirty South

Nervous Pool Party

SLS Brickell

Friday, March 20th

12:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Ages: 21+

Price: $25



Artists: Cassy, Danny Tenaglia, Doc Martin, George Vidal, Harry Romero, Joeski, Josh Wink, Oscar G, Ralph Falcon

Repopulate Mars at Kimpton Epic Hotel | March 20th

Kimpton Epic Hotel

Friday, March 20th

12:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Ages: 21+

Price: $60



Artists: Ben Sterling, Detlef, Huxley, John Summit, Lee Foss, Martin Ikin, Mason Collective, Mason Maynard, MK, Natalia Roth, Prok & Fitch, Richy Ahmed, Rossi.

Magdalena presents SHADOWS Pool Party (MMW Edition)

National Hotel

Friday, March 20th

2:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Ages: 21+

Price: $20.00



Artists: Audiofly, Bryan Estefani, H.O.S.H, Magdalena, Magician on Duty, Oona Dahl, SPECIAL GUESTS

Paradise Disco Miami Music Week with Jellybean Benitez & Friends

No. 3 Social Rooftop Bar & Lounge

Friday, March 20th

9:00 PM - 4:00 AM

Ages: 21+

Price: $10.00



Artists: Eli Escobar, Jellybean Benitez, Michelle Leshem, Tony Carrasco

Cassy, Martin Buttrich and Timo Maas [Miami Music Week]

Do Not Sit on the Furniture

Friday, March 20th

10:00 PM - 5:00 AM

Ages: 21+

Price: $15+



Artists: Cassy, Martin Buttrich, timo maas

Do Not Sit In Wynwood at Wynwood Factory [Miami Music Week]

Wynwood Factory

Friday, March 20th

10:00 PM - 5:00 AM

Ages: 21+

Price: $35+



Artists: Atish, Behrouz, Culoe De Song, Lost Desert, Luca Bacchettti, Matthias Meyer

Gravedancer Takeover at The Hangar

The Hangar

Friday, March 20th

10:00 PM - 5:00 AM

Ages: 18+

Price: $$25+



Artists: Algo, Al Ross, Bommer, Hesh, Level Up, Subtronics

Hernan Cattaneo presents SUDBEAT Showcase @ Treehouse Miami

Treehouse

Friday, March 20th

10:00 PM - 5:00 AM

Ages: 21+

Price: $25+



Artists: Hernan Cattaneo, Graziano Raffa, Simply City, James Gill

Mindshake Miami 2020

Wynwood Factory

Friday, March 20th

10:00 PM - 5:00 AM

Ages: 18+

Price: $30+



Artists: DJ Sneak, Louie Corrales, Marco Faraone, Victor Calderone

TIMELESS

Lemon City Studios

Friday, March 20th

10:00 PM - 5:00 AM

Ages: 21+

Price: $40



Artists: Armen Miran, Ata, Audiofly, Birds Of Mind, Dubelu, Enzo GD, Gad, Gino Gomez, Malone, Meneer, Noel, Parallells, Pietro

AD x Subtek: Phasing

Townhouse Hotel

Saturday, March 21st

12:00 PM - 2:00 AM

Ages: 21+

Price: $20+



Artists: Agent Orange, BEC, Black Asteroid, Markantonio, Mark Radford

Brickell Pool Parties (Day 3)

SLS Brickell

Saturday, March 21st

12:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Ages: 21+

Price: $20+

Desert Hearts at Kimpton Epic Hotel | Saturday March 21st

Kimpton Epic Hotel

Saturday, March 21st

12:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Ages: 21+

Price: $40



Artists: Ardalan, Jonathan Cowan, Josh Butler, Josh Wink, Lauren Lane, Lee Reynolds, Marbs, Max Chapman, Mikey Lion, Porky

Armada Invites

National Hotel

Saturday, March 21st

2:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Ages: 21+

Price: $35+



Artists: Arty, CAT DEALERS, Cedric Gervais, Clement Leroux, Goldfish, Mark Sixma, SPECIAL GUESTS

Essential Salted: Miguel Migs, Danny Krivit, Mr V, Lisa Shaw, Jay-J and more

No. 3 Social Rooftop Bar & Lounge

Saturday, March 21st

7:00 PM - 4:00 AM

Ages: 21+

Price: $20+



Artists: Dan.K, Danny Krivit, DJ Mark Brickman, Jarred Gallo, Jay-J, Lisa Shaw, Miguel Migs, Mr. V

We Are The Brave / Circus Showcase

Wynwood Factory

Saturday, March 21st

10:00 PM - 5:00 AM

Ages: 21+

Price: $30+



Artists: Alan Fitzpatrick, Avision, Bontan, Luigi Madonna, Yousef

GET WET 15th Anniversary Pool Party

SLS Brickell

Sunday, March 22nd

12:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Ages: 21+

Price: $20



Artists: BORIS, Cocodrills, Louie Corrales, Riva Starr, Stacey Pullen, SPECIAL GUESTS

Nothin' But An Old School Pool Party | Kimpton Epic Hotel

All Day Free Entry for WMC Badge Holders (Pro & Plus Levels Only)

Kimpton Epic Hotel

Sunday, March 22nd

12:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Ages: 21+

Price: $30+



Artists: DJ Jazzy Jeff, Eli Escobar, Kenny Dope, Questlove, Todd Terry

Bingo Players present Bingo Beach

Shore Club

Sunday, March 22nd

1:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Ages: 21+

Price: $25+



Artists: Arty, Bingo Players, CHEAT CODES, Felix Cartal, Firebeatz, Henry Fong, Riggi & Piros, ZOOKEPER

ANTS - Miami Music Week (Closing Pool Party)

National Hotel

Sunday, March 22nd

2:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Ages: 21+

Price: $25.00



Artists: ALX, Andrea Oliva, Francisco Allendes, Franky Rizardo, Ilario Alicante, Joris Voorn, Martin Buttrich, Matthias Tanzmann

FSOE + UV @ Treehouse Miami

Treehouse

Sunday, March 22nd

6:00 PM - 5:00 AM

Ages: 21+

Price: $$20+

