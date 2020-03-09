WMC 2020 Postponed - Here are the Sanctioned MMW Events Still Taking Place

On the heels of the official confirmation that Ultra Music Festival will not take place in 2020 is a similar announcement regarding Winter Music Conference (WMC). The industry event's organizers have shared that in light of COVID-19 coronavirus concerns, the world-renowned music industry summit will not go on as planned.
"Due to the Florida governor's declaration of a public health emergency and the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention's Interim Guidance for COVID-19, the 35th edition of Winter Music Conference, originally scheduled for March 16 - 19, 2020, will be rescheduled," reads a statement sent to EDM.com. "After spending the past ten months preparing for the event with our team, panelists and event partners, we are profoundly disappointed, however, there is nothing more important than the health, safety and physical well-being of our attendees and employees."
The statement says that organizers will give badge holders further updates.
COVID-19 is a novel coronavirus that first broke out in Wuhan, China in December. At the time of writing there have been over 111,000 confirmed cases worldwide with a resulting death toll nearing 4,000.
Although WMC itself has been postponed, all of the event organizers who had partnered with them are moving forward with their Miami Music Week (MMW) events. Below is a list of WMC-sanctioned gatherings still scheduled to go on from March 16th-22nd, 2020.
National Hotel Pool Parties (All-Week Access Bands) MMW 2020
National Hotel
Monday, March 18th-22nd
2:00 PM - 11:00 PM
Ages: 21+
Price: $150.00
Artists: ALX, Anabel Englund, Andrea Oliva, Arty, Audiofly, CAT DEALERS, Cedric Gervais, H.O.S.H, Ilario Alicante, Joris Voorn, Julian Jeweil, Lee Foss, Leftwing : Kody , Magdalena, Mark Sixma, Martin Buttrich, Martin Ikin, Matthias Tanzmann, MK, Oona Dahl, Oscar L, VERY SPECIAL GUESTS, Weiss
Illuminate Artists Agency Showcase [Miami Music Week Opening] No Place Like Miami
Do Not Sit on the Furniture
Monday, March 16th
10:00 PM - 5:00 AM
Ages: 21+
Price: $15+
Artists: Adisyn, Nhii, powel, Wassu
Rawthentic Showcase @ Treehouse Miami
Treehouse
Monday, March 16th
10:00 PM - 5:00 AM
Ages: 21+
Price: $20+
Kings Of House - WMC Opening Party at Epic Hotel Miami
Kimpton Epic Hotel
Tuesday, March 17th
5:00 PM - 11:00 PM
Ages: 21+
Price: $35
Artists: David Morales, Louie Vega
E11EVEN MIAMI MMW - Tuesday
E11EVEN MIAMI
Tuesday, March 17th
10:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Ages: 21+
Price: $20+
Artists: TBA
Founders of Filth Miami Music Week Showcase
Do Not Sit on the Furniture
Tuesday, March 17th
10:00 PM - 5:00 AM
Ages: 21+
Price: $15+
Artists: Felix Da Housecat, Lebaron, Luke Solomon
Incorrect Showcase @ Treehouse Miami
Treehouse
Tuesday, March 17th
10:00 PM - 5:00 AM
Ages: 21+
Price: $10+
Artists: Amine Edge & Dance, Anthony Attalla, CJ Jeff, Eskuche, Gene Farris, Harry Romero, Huxley, Roger Sanchez, Secondcity, Steve Lawler
Coldharbour x Black Hole Recordings
Rockwell Miami
Tuesday, March 17th
11:00 PM - 5:00 AM
Ages: 21+
Price: $10+
Artists: Dave Neven, Grube & Hovsepian, Nifra
DJ Mag Miami Pool Party
Surfcomber
Wednesday, March 18th
12:00 PM - 11:00 PM
Ages: 21+
Price: $20+
Artists: Cassy, Danny Tenaglia, Duck Sauce, Eli Soul Clap, Heidi Lawden, J. Worra, La Fleur, Meduza, Seth Troxler, VERY SPECIAL GUEST
Descend MMW Pool Party ft. Reinier Zonneveld (Live)
National Hotel
Wednesday, March 18th
2:00 PM - 11:00 PM
Ages: 21+
Price: $25.00
Artists: ALX, Anfisa Letyago, Bryan Estefani, Julian Jeweil, Oscar L, Popof, Reinier Zonneveld
Amnesia Presents Do Not Sleep at Kimpton Epic Hotel
Kimpton Epic Hotel
Wednesday, March 18th
5:00 PM - 11:00 PM
Ages: 21+
Price: $35
Artists: Chris Stussy, Ilario Alicante, Luigi Madonna, Rich NXT, Sidney Charles, Skream
Deep_State @ Treehouse Miami
Treehouse
Wednesday, March 18th
10:00 PM - 5:00 AM
Ages: 21+
Price: $20+
Artists: Anden, Grum, Kane, Qrion, Tinlicker
E11EVEN MIAMI MMW - Wednesday
E11EVEN MIAMI
Wednesday, March 18th
10:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Ages: 21+
Price: $20+
Artists: TBA
Buygore Miami Pool Party
SLS Brickell
Thursday, March 19th
12:00 PM - 11:00 PM
Ages: 21+
Price: $20
Artists: Benda, Borgore, Com3t, DJ Hatcha, dogma, Ivan Relch, kultivate, Saymyname, Tisoki, Good Times Ahead, Yakz
Cocoon Miami at Kimpton Epic Hotel | 19th March 2020
Kimpton Epic Hotel
Thursday, March 19th
12:00 PM - 11:00 PM
Ages: 21+
Price: $30
Artists: Carl Craig, Fabe, La Fleur, Marco Faraone, Matador, Matthias Tanzmann, Yousef
MK Area 10 Pool Party
National Hotel
Thursday, March 19th
2:00 PM - 11:00 PM
Ages: 21+
Price: $35.00
Artists: Anabel Englund, KC Lights, Lee Foss, Leftwing : Kody, Martin Ikin, MK, NIGHTLAPSE, SPECIAL GUESTS, Weiss
Galaxy Music Gathering VII
Studio 23
Thursday, March 19th
8:00 PM - 5:00 AM
Ages: 21+
Price: $40+
Artists: Boris Divider, DJ Craze, DJ Laz, Exzakt, Gucci Crew II, JimitheGenius, Merlyn, Shade, Tommie Sunshine
Gabriel & Dresden Presents Remedy Album Party @ Treehouse Miami
Treehouse
Thursday, March 19th
10:00 PM - 5:00 AM
Ages: 21+
Price: $20+
Artists: Gabriel & Dresden
Ultra Nate's Annual Birthday Bash MMW/WMC Edition
No. 3 Social Rooftop Bar & Lounge
Thursday, March 19th
10:00 PM - 4:00 AM
Ages: 21+
Price: $10.00
Artists: Lisa Moody, Ron Trent, The Lady Alma, Ultra Nate
Dirty South presents: All I Need @ Treehouse Miami
Treehouse
Thursday, March 19th
11:00 PM - 5:00 AM
Ages: 21+
Price: $20+
Artists: Dirty South
Nervous Pool Party
SLS Brickell
Friday, March 20th
12:00 PM - 11:00 PM
Ages: 21+
Price: $25
Artists: Cassy, Danny Tenaglia, Doc Martin, George Vidal, Harry Romero, Joeski, Josh Wink, Oscar G, Ralph Falcon
Repopulate Mars at Kimpton Epic Hotel | March 20th
Kimpton Epic Hotel
Friday, March 20th
12:00 PM - 11:00 PM
Ages: 21+
Price: $60
Artists: Ben Sterling, Detlef, Huxley, John Summit, Lee Foss, Martin Ikin, Mason Collective, Mason Maynard, MK, Natalia Roth, Prok & Fitch, Richy Ahmed, Rossi.
Magdalena presents SHADOWS Pool Party (MMW Edition)
National Hotel
Friday, March 20th
2:00 PM - 11:00 PM
Ages: 21+
Price: $20.00
Artists: Audiofly, Bryan Estefani, H.O.S.H, Magdalena, Magician on Duty, Oona Dahl, SPECIAL GUESTS
Paradise Disco Miami Music Week with Jellybean Benitez & Friends
No. 3 Social Rooftop Bar & Lounge
Friday, March 20th
9:00 PM - 4:00 AM
Ages: 21+
Price: $10.00
Artists: Eli Escobar, Jellybean Benitez, Michelle Leshem, Tony Carrasco
Cassy, Martin Buttrich and Timo Maas [Miami Music Week]
Do Not Sit on the Furniture
Friday, March 20th
10:00 PM - 5:00 AM
Ages: 21+
Price: $15+
Artists: Cassy, Martin Buttrich, timo maas
Do Not Sit In Wynwood at Wynwood Factory [Miami Music Week]
Wynwood Factory
Friday, March 20th
10:00 PM - 5:00 AM
Ages: 21+
Price: $35+
Artists: Atish, Behrouz, Culoe De Song, Lost Desert, Luca Bacchettti, Matthias Meyer
Gravedancer Takeover at The Hangar
The Hangar
Friday, March 20th
10:00 PM - 5:00 AM
Ages: 18+
Price: $$25+
Artists: Algo, Al Ross, Bommer, Hesh, Level Up, Subtronics
Hernan Cattaneo presents SUDBEAT Showcase @ Treehouse Miami
Treehouse
Friday, March 20th
10:00 PM - 5:00 AM
Ages: 21+
Price: $25+
Artists: Hernan Cattaneo, Graziano Raffa, Simply City, James Gill
Mindshake Miami 2020
Wynwood Factory
Friday, March 20th
10:00 PM - 5:00 AM
Ages: 18+
Price: $30+
Artists: DJ Sneak, Louie Corrales, Marco Faraone, Victor Calderone
TIMELESS
Lemon City Studios
Friday, March 20th
10:00 PM - 5:00 AM
Ages: 21+
Price: $40
Artists: Armen Miran, Ata, Audiofly, Birds Of Mind, Dubelu, Enzo GD, Gad, Gino Gomez, Malone, Meneer, Noel, Parallells, Pietro
AD x Subtek: Phasing
Townhouse Hotel
Saturday, March 21st
12:00 PM - 2:00 AM
Ages: 21+
Price: $20+
Artists: Agent Orange, BEC, Black Asteroid, Markantonio, Mark Radford
Brickell Pool Parties (Day 3)
SLS Brickell
Saturday, March 21st
12:00 PM - 11:00 PM
Ages: 21+
Price: $20+
Desert Hearts at Kimpton Epic Hotel | Saturday March 21st
Kimpton Epic Hotel
Saturday, March 21st
12:00 PM - 11:00 PM
Ages: 21+
Price: $40
Artists: Ardalan, Jonathan Cowan, Josh Butler, Josh Wink, Lauren Lane, Lee Reynolds, Marbs, Max Chapman, Mikey Lion, Porky
Armada Invites
National Hotel
Saturday, March 21st
2:00 PM - 11:00 PM
Ages: 21+
Price: $35+
Artists: Arty, CAT DEALERS, Cedric Gervais, Clement Leroux, Goldfish, Mark Sixma, SPECIAL GUESTS
Essential Salted: Miguel Migs, Danny Krivit, Mr V, Lisa Shaw, Jay-J and more
No. 3 Social Rooftop Bar & Lounge
Saturday, March 21st
7:00 PM - 4:00 AM
Ages: 21+
Price: $20+
Artists: Dan.K, Danny Krivit, DJ Mark Brickman, Jarred Gallo, Jay-J, Lisa Shaw, Miguel Migs, Mr. V
We Are The Brave / Circus Showcase
Wynwood Factory
Saturday, March 21st
10:00 PM - 5:00 AM
Ages: 21+
Price: $30+
Artists: Alan Fitzpatrick, Avision, Bontan, Luigi Madonna, Yousef
GET WET 15th Anniversary Pool Party
SLS Brickell
Sunday, March 22nd
12:00 PM - 11:00 PM
Ages: 21+
Price: $20
Artists: BORIS, Cocodrills, Louie Corrales, Riva Starr, Stacey Pullen, SPECIAL GUESTS
Nothin' But An Old School Pool Party | Kimpton Epic Hotel
All Day Free Entry for WMC Badge Holders (Pro & Plus Levels Only)
Kimpton Epic Hotel
Sunday, March 22nd
12:00 PM - 11:00 PM
Ages: 21+
Price: $30+
Artists: DJ Jazzy Jeff, Eli Escobar, Kenny Dope, Questlove, Todd Terry
Bingo Players present Bingo Beach
Shore Club
Sunday, March 22nd
1:00 PM - 11:00 PM
Ages: 21+
Price: $25+
Artists: Arty, Bingo Players, CHEAT CODES, Felix Cartal, Firebeatz, Henry Fong, Riggi & Piros, ZOOKEPER
ANTS - Miami Music Week (Closing Pool Party)
National Hotel
Sunday, March 22nd
2:00 PM - 11:00 PM
Ages: 21+
Price: $25.00
Artists: ALX, Andrea Oliva, Francisco Allendes, Franky Rizardo, Ilario Alicante, Joris Voorn, Martin Buttrich, Matthias Tanzmann
FSOE + UV @ Treehouse Miami
Treehouse
Sunday, March 22nd
6:00 PM - 5:00 AM
Ages: 21+
Price: $$20+
