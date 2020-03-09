WMC 2020 Postponed - Here are the Sanctioned MMW Events Still Taking Place

WMC 2020 Postponed - Here are the Sanctioned MMW Events Still Taking Place

Winter Music Conference's organizers have officially confirmed the postponement of their 2020 event.
Author:
Publish date:

On the heels of the official confirmation that Ultra Music Festival will not take place in 2020 is a similar announcement regarding Winter Music Conference (WMC). The industry event's organizers have shared that in light of COVID-19 coronavirus concerns, the world-renowned music industry summit will not go on as planned.

"Due to the Florida governor's declaration of a public health emergency and the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention's Interim Guidance for COVID-19, the 35th edition of Winter Music Conference, originally scheduled for March 16 - 19, 2020, will be rescheduled," reads a statement sent to EDM.com. "After spending the past ten months preparing for the event with our team, panelists and event partners, we are profoundly disappointed, however, there is nothing more important than the health, safety and physical well-being of our attendees and employees."

The statement says that organizers will give badge holders further updates.

COVID-19 is a novel coronavirus that first broke out in Wuhan, China in December. At the time of writing there have been over 111,000 confirmed cases worldwide with a resulting death toll nearing 4,000.

Although WMC itself has been postponed, all of the event organizers who had partnered with them are moving forward with their Miami Music Week (MMW) events. Below is a list of WMC-sanctioned gatherings still scheduled to go on from March 16th-22nd, 2020.

National Hotel Pool Parties (All-Week Access Bands) MMW 2020

National Hotel Pool Parties 2020

National Hotel
Monday, March 18th-22nd
2:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Ages: 21+
Price: $150.00

Artists: ALX, Anabel Englund, Andrea Oliva, Arty, Audiofly, CAT DEALERS, Cedric Gervais, H.O.S.H, Ilario Alicante, Joris Voorn, Julian Jeweil, Lee Foss, Leftwing : Kody , Magdalena, Mark Sixma, Martin Buttrich, Martin Ikin, Matthias Tanzmann, MK, Oona Dahl, Oscar L, VERY SPECIAL GUESTS, Weiss

Illuminate Artists Agency Showcase [Miami Music Week Opening] No Place Like Miami

87176473_149995192709325_6718786541369425920_n

Do Not Sit on the Furniture
Monday, March 16th
10:00 PM - 5:00 AM

Ages: 21+
Price: $15+

Artists: Adisyn, Nhii, powel, Wassu

Rawthentic Showcase @ Treehouse Miami

88240560_191916032038297_549413268771307520_n

Treehouse
Monday, March 16th
10:00 PM - 5:00 AM

Ages: 21+
Price: $20+

Kings Of House - WMC Opening Party at Epic Hotel Miami

DNS_EPP_2020_Opening_Party_INS

Kimpton Epic Hotel

Tuesday, March 17th
5:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Ages: 21+
Price: $35

Artists: David Morales, Louie Vega

E11EVEN MIAMI MMW - Tuesday

2020_11MMW_1280__1_

E11EVEN MIAMI
Tuesday, March 17th
10:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Ages: 21+
Price: $20+

Artists: TBA

Founders of Filth Miami Music Week Showcase

INSTA_SQUARE_FOF_March17th_DNS

Do Not Sit on the Furniture
Tuesday, March 17th
10:00 PM - 5:00 AM

Ages: 21+
Price: $15+

Artists: Felix Da Housecat, Lebaron, Luke Solomon

Incorrect Showcase @ Treehouse Miami

INC_MMW_2020_INC_INSTA

Treehouse
Tuesday, March 17th
10:00 PM - 5:00 AM

Ages: 21+
Price: $10+

Artists: Amine Edge & Dance, Anthony Attalla, CJ Jeff, Eskuche, Gene Farris, Harry Romero, Huxley, Roger Sanchez, Secondcity, Steve Lawler

Coldharbour x Black Hole Recordings

COLDHARBOUR_DMW_2020_SQUARE_LINEUP

Rockwell Miami
Tuesday, March 17th
11:00 PM - 5:00 AM

Ages: 21+
Price: $10+

Artists: Dave Neven, Grube & Hovsepian, Nifra

DJ Mag Miami Pool Party

DJMAG_LINEUP2_SQR-100

Surfcomber
Wednesday, March 18th
12:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Ages: 21+
Price: $20+

Artists: Cassy, Danny Tenaglia, Duck Sauce, Eli Soul Clap, Heidi Lawden, J. Worra, La Fleur, Meduza, Seth Troxler, VERY SPECIAL GUEST

Descend MMW Pool Party ft. Reinier Zonneveld (Live)

image2

National Hotel
Wednesday, March 18th
2:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Ages: 21+
Price: $25.00

Artists: ALX, Anfisa Letyago, Bryan Estefani, Julian Jeweil, Oscar L, Popof, Reinier Zonneveld

Amnesia Presents Do Not Sleep at Kimpton Epic Hotel

EPP_AMNESIA_DNS_SQ_LINEUP

Kimpton Epic Hotel
Wednesday, March 18th
5:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Ages: 21+
Price: $35

Artists: Chris Stussy, Ilario Alicante, Luigi Madonna, Rich NXT, Sidney Charles, Skream

Deep_State @ Treehouse Miami

deep_state_ig_full_lineup

Treehouse
Wednesday, March 18th
10:00 PM - 5:00 AM

Ages: 21+
Price: $20+

Artists: Anden, Grum, Kane, Qrion, Tinlicker

E11EVEN MIAMI MMW - Wednesday

2020_11MMW_1280__2_

E11EVEN MIAMI
Wednesday, March 18th
10:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Ages: 21+
Price: $20+

Artists:  TBA

Buygore Miami Pool Party

Sq

SLS Brickell
Thursday, March 19th
12:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Ages: 21+
Price: $20

Artists: Benda, Borgore, Com3t, DJ Hatcha, dogma, Ivan Relch, kultivate, Saymyname, Tisoki, Good Times Ahead, Yakz

Cocoon Miami at Kimpton Epic Hotel | 19th March 2020

Cocoon_Lineup_-_Ins_Sq_1200x1200

Kimpton Epic Hotel
Thursday, March 19th
12:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Ages: 21+
Price: $30

Artists: Carl Craig, Fabe, La Fleur, Marco Faraone, Matador, Matthias Tanzmann, Yousef

MK Area 10 Pool Party

Flyer_MARCH_19TH_INSTAGRAM

National Hotel
Thursday, March 19th
2:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Ages: 21+
Price: $35.00

Artists: Anabel Englund, KC Lights, Lee Foss, Leftwing : Kody, Martin Ikin, MK, NIGHTLAPSE, SPECIAL GUESTS, Weiss

Galaxy Music Gathering VII

thumbnail

Studio 23
Thursday, March 19th
8:00 PM - 5:00 AM

Ages: 21+
Price: $40+

Artists: Boris Divider, DJ Craze, DJ Laz, Exzakt, Gucci Crew II, JimitheGenius, Merlyn, Shade, Tommie Sunshine

Gabriel & Dresden Presents Remedy Album Party @ Treehouse Miami

Square

Treehouse
Thursday, March 19th
10:00 PM - 5:00 AM

Ages: 21+
Price: $20+

Artists: Gabriel & Dresden

Ultra Nate's Annual Birthday Bash MMW/WMC Edition

No3-Social---IG-Square-MMW-Ultra-Naté-B_Day-Bash-v01

No. 3 Social Rooftop Bar & Lounge
Thursday, March 19th
10:00 PM - 4:00 AM

Ages: 21+
Price: $10.00

Artists: Lisa Moody, Ron Trent, The Lady Alma, Ultra Nate

Dirty South presents: All I Need @ Treehouse Miami

75297810_2845142875520012_7487015027933708288_n

Treehouse
Thursday, March 19th
11:00 PM - 5:00 AM

Ages: 21+
Price: $20+

Artists: Dirty South

Nervous Pool Party

NERVOUSPOOL_SQR

SLS Brickell
Friday, March 20th
12:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Ages: 21+
Price: $25

Artists: Cassy, Danny Tenaglia, Doc Martin, George Vidal, Harry Romero, Joeski, Josh Wink, Oscar G, Ralph Falcon

Repopulate Mars at Kimpton Epic Hotel | March 20th

EPP_Repopulate_Mars_SQ_Lineup_3

Kimpton Epic Hotel
Friday, March 20th
12:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Ages: 21+
Price: $60

Artists: Ben Sterling, Detlef, Huxley, John Summit, Lee Foss, Martin Ikin, Mason Collective, Mason Maynard, MK, Natalia Roth, Prok & Fitch, Richy Ahmed, Rossi.

Magdalena presents SHADOWS Pool Party (MMW Edition)

image1

National Hotel
Friday, March 20th
2:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Ages: 21+
Price: $20.00

Artists: Audiofly, Bryan Estefani, H.O.S.H, Magdalena, Magician on Duty, Oona Dahl, SPECIAL GUESTS

Paradise Disco Miami Music Week with Jellybean Benitez & Friends

No3-Social---IG-Paradise-Disco-MWC-Edition-v04

No. 3 Social Rooftop Bar & Lounge
Friday, March 20th
9:00 PM - 4:00 AM

Ages: 21+
Price: $10.00

Artists: Eli Escobar, Jellybean Benitez, Michelle Leshem, Tony Carrasco

Cassy, Martin Buttrich and Timo Maas [Miami Music Week]

MMW_3-20inst_copy

Do Not Sit on the Furniture
Friday, March 20th
10:00 PM - 5:00 AM

Ages: 21+
Price: $15+

Artists: Cassy, Martin Buttrich, timo maas

Do Not Sit In Wynwood at Wynwood Factory [Miami Music Week]

winwood3-20__Instagram_copy

Wynwood Factory
Friday, March 20th
10:00 PM - 5:00 AM

Ages: 21+
Price: $35+

Artists: Atish, Behrouz, Culoe De Song, Lost Desert, Luca Bacchettti, Matthias Meyer

Gravedancer Takeover at The Hangar

MMW_Flyer_IG_Square

The Hangar
Friday, March 20th
10:00 PM - 5:00 AM

Ages: 18+
Price: $$25+

Artists: Algo, Al Ross, Bommer, Hesh, Level Up, Subtronics

Hernan Cattaneo presents SUDBEAT Showcase @ Treehouse Miami

MMW_-_HERNAN_LINEUP_NO_HA

Treehouse
Friday, March 20th
10:00 PM - 5:00 AM

Ages: 21+
Price: $25+

Artists: Hernan Cattaneo, Graziano Raffa, Simply City, James Gill

Mindshake Miami 2020

FB_Event_1920x1080px

Wynwood Factory
Friday, March 20th
10:00 PM - 5:00 AM

Ages: 18+
Price: $30+

Artists: DJ Sneak, Louie Corrales, Marco Faraone, Victor Calderone

TIMELESS

Lemon-CIty---Timeless---March-20-2020---Eventbrite_copy

Lemon City Studios
Friday, March 20th
10:00 PM - 5:00 AM

Ages: 21+
Price: $40

Artists: Armen Miran, Ata, Audiofly, Birds Of Mind, Dubelu, Enzo GD, Gad, Gino Gomez, Malone, Meneer, Noel, Parallells, Pietro

AD x Subtek: Phasing

Afterdark_MMW_Flyer_R7-02

Townhouse Hotel
Saturday, March 21st
12:00 PM - 2:00 AM

Ages: 21+
Price: $20+

Artists: Agent Orange, BEC, Black Asteroid, Markantonio, Mark Radford

Brickell Pool Parties (Day 3)

SLSBRICKELL_PLACEHOLDERMARC21_SQR

SLS Brickell
Saturday, March 21st
12:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Ages: 21+
Price: $20+

Desert Hearts at Kimpton Epic Hotel | Saturday March 21st

DH_Miami-SQ

Kimpton Epic Hotel
Saturday, March 21st
12:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Ages: 21+
Price: $40

Artists: Ardalan, Jonathan Cowan, Josh Butler, Josh Wink, Lauren Lane, Lee Reynolds, Marbs, Max Chapman, Mikey Lion, Porky

Armada Invites

20200321_Armada_Invites_Miami_Music_Week_Lineup

National Hotel
Saturday, March 21st
2:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Ages: 21+
Price: $35+

Artists: Arty, CAT DEALERS, Cedric Gervais, Clement Leroux, Goldfish, Mark Sixma, SPECIAL GUESTS

Essential Salted: Miguel Migs, Danny Krivit, Mr V, Lisa Shaw, Jay-J and more

EssentialSalted_2020_Square

No. 3 Social Rooftop Bar & Lounge
Saturday, March 21st
7:00 PM - 4:00 AM

Ages: 21+
Price: $20+

Artists: Dan.K, Danny Krivit, DJ Mark Brickman, Jarred Gallo, Jay-J, Lisa Shaw, Miguel Migs, Mr. V

We Are The Brave / Circus Showcase

WATB-FB

Wynwood Factory
Saturday, March 21st
10:00 PM - 5:00 AM

Ages: 21+
Price: $30+

Artists: Alan Fitzpatrick, Avision, Bontan, Luigi Madonna, Yousef

GET WET 15th Anniversary Pool Party

GETWET_LINEUP_PORT

SLS Brickell
Sunday, March 22nd
12:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Ages: 21+
Price: $20

Artists: BORIS, Cocodrills, Louie Corrales, Riva Starr, Stacey Pullen, SPECIAL GUESTS

Nothin' But An Old School Pool Party | Kimpton Epic Hotel

EPP_2020_OSPP_SQ

All Day Free Entry for WMC Badge Holders (Pro & Plus Levels Only)

Kimpton Epic Hotel
Sunday, March 22nd
12:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Ages: 21+
Price: $30+

Artists: DJ Jazzy Jeff, Eli Escobar, Kenny Dope, Questlove, Todd Terry

Bingo Players present Bingo Beach

Bingo_Beach_2

Shore Club
Sunday, March 22nd
1:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Ages: 21+
Price: $25+

Artists: Arty, Bingo Players, CHEAT CODES, Felix Cartal, Firebeatz, Henry Fong, Riggi & Piros, ZOOKEPER

ANTS - Miami Music Week (Closing Pool Party)

ANTS-TOUR-MIAMI-LINEUP-1080x1080px

National Hotel
Sunday, March 22nd
2:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Ages: 21+
Price: $25.00

Artists: ALX, Andrea Oliva, Francisco Allendes, Franky Rizardo, Ilario Alicante, Joris Voorn, Martin Buttrich, Matthias Tanzmann

FSOE + UV @ Treehouse Miami

FSOE_EB_NO_GRUM

Treehouse
Sunday, March 22nd
6:00 PM - 5:00 AM

Ages: 21+
Price: $$20+

FOLLOW WINTER MUSIC CONFERENCE:

Website: wintermusicconference.com
Facebook: facebook.com/wintermusicconference
Twitter: twitter.com/wmctweets
Instagram: instagram.com/wintermusicconference

Related