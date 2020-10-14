Dive Into an Exclusive Playlist of Electronic-Punk Hybrids from You Me at Six Drummer Dan Flint

Dan Flint, drummer of prolific British band You Me at Six, is making an emphatic statement about the latticework of electronic and punk music.

The band's style is rooted in rock and punk, but electronic music courses through Flint's veins, representing an unspoken yet powerful presence that pumps through the bedrock of his artistry. You Me at Six's August 2020 single "MAKEMEFEELALIVE" was emblematic of the conjuring of that electronic spell, incorporating kinetic breakbeat influences and raucous drum & bass percussion.

Flint has now doubled down on the track with a remix of his own, flipping it into a frenetic breakbeat bomb that moonlights as the genesis of a bona fide electronic music producer. You can listen to the remix below and find it on streaming platforms here.

In celebration of Flint's new "MAKEMEFEELALIVE" remix, he has curated an exclusive EDM.com playlist of his favorite electronic-punk crossover tracks. The expansive list of selections is a song-cycle of gritty dance classics such as Daft Punk's "Robot Rock," The Prodigy's "Breathe," Mr. Oizo's "Flat Beat," and Justice's "D.A.N.C.E."

Dive into the playlist below.

