New Digital Marketplace 140 Plates Streamlines the Way You Search for Dubstep

A new one-stop-shop for dubstep has launched to shake up the way you search for new music.

140 Plates is a new digital marketplace founded by esteemed DUPLOC label head Pieter Grauwels. The platform only hosts music at or around 140 BPM, including dubstep, trap and grime, allowing DJs to eschew sifting through the convoluted categories of its larger competing marketplaces and dig right into the types of music they're looking for.

140 Plates

Additionally, this method of searching could help DJs expand their horizons, as they may find something that fits their niche while crate-digging on the platform. This is bolstered by 140 Plates' "explore" feature. When users click on the tab, they are able to choose from tracks or releases as well as how long ago the song came out. The marketplace then presents them with 18 tracks that fit their search.

Artists who choose to sell their music on 140 Plates will be paid better than other digital music storefronts as well. According to a press release, the market will take three times less than the competition per sale.

"Digital music stores tend not to promote dubstep and 140 music as it doesn’t bring in the same kind of revenue as other genres, it rarely sees promotion or support on their homepage, and yet the customer, and creator, is still charged quite a lot," said Grauwels. "Leaving the artist or music creator with less than we feel they deserve. We're here to change that. Dubstep and 140 is our passion and love, so we push the music genre throughout the entire website and pay artists more fairly, taking way less of a cut of sales for ourselves."

You can peruse 140 Plates here.