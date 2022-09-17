Skip to main content
3LAU and Steve Aoki Invest In Groundbreaking Blockchain Music Production Company

3LAU and Steve Aoki Invest In Groundbreaking Blockchain Music Production Company

Dance music artists jumped at the opportunity to invest in Arpeggi Labs, a promising startup with the goal to revolutionize digital music production and publishing.

brphoto.co

Dance music artists jumped at the opportunity to invest in Arpeggi Labs, a promising startup with the goal to revolutionize digital music production and publishing.

The future of music production could very well live on the blockchain.

One Web3 startup with promising potential has developed the first on-chain digital audio workstation (DAW), and in doing so, has attracted the attention of a number of major electronic dance music artists. 

Arpeggi Labs' use case differs fundamentally from the vast majority of successful developments at the intersection of music tech and blockchain technologies, which may prove to be a key competitive edge. 

While many new platforms in the space are leading with a focus on facilitating the tokenized ownership of music, Arpeggi is focusing on revolutionizing the way the music itself is made and published. The platform accomplishes this while maintaining a proprietary crediting system that ensures samples are properly sourced and credited whenever they are used.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

EDC LV 2021-3LAU-Brian Rapaport Photo_01
GEAR + TECH

3LAU and Steve Aoki Invest In Groundbreaking Blockchain Music Production Company

Dance music artists jumped at the opportunity to invest in Arpeggi Labs, a promising startup with the goal to revolutionize digital music production and publishing.

By Cameron Sunkel
carl cox franky wah
MUSIC RELEASES

Carl Cox Reunites With Franky Wah for Stunning Techno Single, "See the Sun Rising"

Cox and Wah have once again joined forces after collaborating on 2021's scintillating "We Are One."

By Cameron Sunkel
hydraulix
MUSIC RELEASES

Hydraulix Leaves No Stone Unturned With Adrenaline-Fueled EP, "Exposure"

Hydraulix is sure to turn some heads with his new EP on Subtronics' Cyclops Recordings.

By Cameron Sunkel

The startup just closed a $5.1 million funding round amid a tough economic backdrop for the industry, which has recently sustained a multi-trillion dollar loss in aggregate.

The round was led by a16z crypto and additionally saw participation from numerous dance music power players including Steve Aoki, 3LAU, Disco Fries, the Audius Foundation and more. Aoki and Disco Fries are among the investors simultaneously joining the advisory team, Music Business Worldwide reports.

For more information or to receive a demo of Arpeggi Studio, visit Arpeggi Labs online.

Related

EDC LV 2021-3LAU-Brian Rapaport Photo_01
GEAR + TECH

3LAU Explains How NFTs Are Shaping the Music Collections of the Future

The DJ and cryptocurrency pundit appeared on the "Chain Reaction" podcast to explain what gives music NFTs value.

EDC LV 2021-3LAU-Brian Rapaport Photo_01
GEAR + TECH

3LAU's NFT Marketplace Nabs $55 Million Investment From The Chainsmokers, Kygo, More

This funding comes after a $16 million investment back in August.

EDC LV 2021-3LAU-Brian Rapaport Photo_01
GEAR + TECH

3LAU Is Giving Away a Singular Copy of a New Song And Its Rights—As an NFT

The idea was developed in the spirit of Wu-Tang Clan's "Once Upon a Time in Shaolin" album release.

DJ/producer KSHMR over a reddish background.
GEAR + TECH

Fans Will Soon Have the Opportunity to Invest In KSHMR's Music

Royalty investing platform Republic.co is once again empowering retail investors with an exciting new opportunity that could shape the long-term future of commercial music.

3LAU
GEAR + TECH

3LAU's Next Song Will Be 50% Fan-Owned

3LAU has cracked the code for democratizing investing in music, and it lies squarely within NFT technology.

steve aoki
GEAR + TECH

Steve Aoki Will Take to the Metaverse Jungle to Headline Monkey Kingdom NFT Event

Steve Aoki's new NFT partnership is alongside one of the most promising digital collectible ventures in Asia.

steve angello
GEAR + TECH

Steve Angello Bets On Blockchain Marketplace to Revolutionize Music Rights Ownership

Angello joins multiple titans of technology as a new investor in the anotherblock marketplace.

steve aoki
GEAR + TECH

Steve Aoki Says He Made More Money From NFTs In 1 Year Than a Decade of Streaming Royalties

Steve Aoki's early adoption of NFTs has paid off, and he remains a believer in the technology's future.