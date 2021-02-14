Ableton Announces the Release Date for Live 11

Ableton Announces the Release Date for Live 11

In addition to the release date announcement, developers informed producers that a beta is available now.
Author:
Publish date:

Ableton

Producers can finally start the countdown to the release of Ableton Live 11.

Announced last fall was the next iteration of one of the world's most popular digital audio workstations. Since then, producers have been anxiously awaiting the release of the upgraded software. While the release date was not known at the time of the announcement, developers have now confirmed that the new workstation will hit the market later this month. On Twitter, fans were notified of the release date and that there is a beta available now.

For the Live 10 users reading this article, developers have shared a YouTube video comparing the two versions and explaining what's new in 11. 

Ableton Live 11 will be available for purchase both online and in-stores on Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021. You can learn more about the upcoming software and pre-order it for yourself on their official website.

Related

ableton live 11
GEAR + TECH

Ableton 11 is Coming—With a Slew of Amazing New Features

Ableton's latest incarnation looks to be the quintessential digital audio workstation.

eastweststudios_1-2
GEAR + TECH

Ableton Scraps 2021 Loop Summit Due to "Unmanageable Doubt" Casted by COVID-19

Ableton is the developer of the most ubiquitous digital audio workstation on the planet.

Ableton Live
NEWS

Ableton Live now Features Sounds From Classic Arcade Games

Gamify your tracks with Ableton Live's new samples from arcade games.

studio
NEWS

Ableton Shares Everything The New Live 10 Has To Offer

Producers are pumped to get their hands on the new version of Ableton Live!

The Chainsmokers and Blink 182
MUSIC RELEASES

The Chainsmokers Announce Blink-182 Collab Release Date

The Chainsmokers have officially announced the release date for their biggest collaboration to date.

Ableton Live - Studio
NEWS

Believe It Or Not, Pac-Man Is Coming To Ableton Live

What?!?

Isd
NEWS

Diplo, Sia and Labrinth Announce Release Date for LSD's Debut Album

On the heels of last month's Lil Wayne remix, LSD announced the release date for their first studio-length effort.

calvin harris weeknd
MUSIC RELEASES

Calvin Harris & The Weeknd Share Release Date and Artwork for Collaborative Single "Over Now"

In addition to the release date, the duo has shared a series of images relating to the upcoming single.