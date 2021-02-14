Ableton Announces the Release Date for Live 11

Producers can finally start the countdown to the release of Ableton Live 11.

Announced last fall was the next iteration of one of the world's most popular digital audio workstations. Since then, producers have been anxiously awaiting the release of the upgraded software. While the release date was not known at the time of the announcement, developers have now confirmed that the new workstation will hit the market later this month. On Twitter, fans were notified of the release date and that there is a beta available now.

For the Live 10 users reading this article, developers have shared a YouTube video comparing the two versions and explaining what's new in 11.

Ableton Live 11 will be available for purchase both online and in-stores on Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021. You can learn more about the upcoming software and pre-order it for yourself on their official website.