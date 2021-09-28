September 29, 2021
Ableton Launches Live 11.1 Update Beta
Ableton Launches Live 11.1 Update Beta

Many improvements and new features are included in the update.
Ableton

Many improvements and new features are included in the update.

The team behind the popular digital audio workstation Ableton always seems to be making improvements to its software, and now the Live 11.1 update has been launched in public beta to make the program even more user-friendly.

The new update sees a myriad of features added to streamline the music production process within Ableton, including native support for Apple brand computers running on the recently introduced M1 Silicon chip.

Ableton's Frequency Shifter received a new mode for real-time monophonic pitch shifting, along with an added envelope section, delay, LFO, and glide functionalities.

The public beta for Ableton's Live 11.1 update is now available.

The public beta for Ableton's Live 11.1 update is now available.

Align Delay and MIDI Shaper are two of the new utilities being added with Live 11.1. The former is used to compensate for any lag that might occur when sending signals through MIDI, while the latter generates modulation data that assesses subtleties of play style when performing via MIDI. Improvements to Ableton's CPU meter, comping, and interface have also been introduced, along with the standard run of bug fixes. 

Ableton Live 11.1 is now in public beta, and Live 11 license holders can join the public beta program by visiting the signup page.

For more information, check out the full Ableton Live 11.1 Release Notes

