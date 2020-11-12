Ableton 11 is Coming—With a Slew of Amazing New Features

Ableton's latest incarnation looks to be the quintessential digital audio workstation.
Ableton

Ableton is perhaps the digital audio workstation (DAW) most preferred by producers around the globe. Its functionality and user-friendly features make it a top-of-the-line choice for those just entering the music production game and veteran producers alike. Now, Ableton seeks to set the bar even higher with its newest version.

Ableton Live 11 will boast a slew of useful and innovative new features in addition to its already expansive breadth of utility. Among them is a feature that organizes individual takes of recordings into separate tracks, and allows the user to select the best sections of those takes, and splice them together to create a perfect recording. This feature will prove to be incredibly helpful for those recording live vocals and instrumentation.

MPE, or MIDI Polyphonic Expression, is another new feature in 11. The MPE capability will allow users to control pitch bends, slides, and pressure for each individual note played, providing a more authentic instrumental recording via any MPE-enabled controller. 

Multiple new plugins, including a Spectral Resonator, Hybrid Reverb, and a tool created in collaboration with developer Dillon Bastan, are also included, among other features. To check out everything that Ableton Live 11 has to offer, watch the official announcement video below.

There's no word on exactly when Ableton Live 11 will be released, but the update is set for early 2021. Visit Ableton's official website for more information and a full list of features. 

eastweststudios_1-2
GEAR + TECH

Ableton Scraps 2021 Loop Summit Due to "Unmanageable Doubt" Casted by COVID-19

Ableton is the developer of the most ubiquitous digital audio workstation on the planet.

Ableton Live
NEWS

Ableton Live now Features Sounds From Classic Arcade Games

Gamify your tracks with Ableton Live's new samples from arcade games.

ableton audio effects
FEATURES

YOU’RE MISSING OUT IF YOU’RE NOT USING THESE 5 ABLETON AUDIO EFFECTS

Besides all the audio effects that Ableton has to offer, these are some of the effects that are often ignored.

Roli Songmaker kit on full display
GEAR + TECH

TEST DRIVE: Roli Songmaker Kit

In this edition of "Test Drive," we take a look at the Roli Songmaker Kit.

Ableton Live - Studio
NEWS

This is Not a Drill, Ableton Just Created a Free Music Making Course

These lessons are the perfect start for beginners!

Ableton Compressor
GEAR + TECH

Audio FX 101: Compression

In this installment of "Audio FX 101", we take a look at compression and how it can help your tracks!

studio
NEWS

Ableton Shares Everything The New Live 10 Has To Offer

Producers are pumped to get their hands on the new version of Ableton Live!

fl_pic1
GEAR + TECH

FL Studio 20- A Mac User's perspective

The beloved DAW finally gets the Mac treatment in its newest update. How does it compare to its Windows counterpart? We take a look.