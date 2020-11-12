Ableton 11 is Coming—With a Slew of Amazing New Features

Ableton is perhaps the digital audio workstation (DAW) most preferred by producers around the globe. Its functionality and user-friendly features make it a top-of-the-line choice for those just entering the music production game and veteran producers alike. Now, Ableton seeks to set the bar even higher with its newest version.

Ableton Live 11 will boast a slew of useful and innovative new features in addition to its already expansive breadth of utility. Among them is a feature that organizes individual takes of recordings into separate tracks, and allows the user to select the best sections of those takes, and splice them together to create a perfect recording. This feature will prove to be incredibly helpful for those recording live vocals and instrumentation.

MPE, or MIDI Polyphonic Expression, is another new feature in 11. The MPE capability will allow users to control pitch bends, slides, and pressure for each individual note played, providing a more authentic instrumental recording via any MPE-enabled controller.

Multiple new plugins, including a Spectral Resonator, Hybrid Reverb, and a tool created in collaboration with developer Dillon Bastan, are also included, among other features. To check out everything that Ableton Live 11 has to offer, watch the official announcement video below.



There's no word on exactly when Ableton Live 11 will be released, but the update is set for early 2021. Visit Ableton's official website for more information and a full list of features.