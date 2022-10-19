Skip to main content
Ableton's Mobile App, Note, Has Arrived

Ableton's Mobile App, Note, Has Arrived

The technology uses Ableton Cloud to sync projects so music producers can pick up where they left off on the DAW's desktop version.

Ableton

The technology uses Ableton Cloud to sync projects so music producers can pick up where they left off on the DAW's desktop version.

Digital audio workstation Ableton has launched Note, a brand new mobile application on iOS. It's available now for $5.99.

According to Ableton's website, "Note is a place to start ideas, experiment with sounds, and find direction. As part of your regular music-making routine, it can help you hone the skill of starting or ease into a creative headspace at the start of a session."

Note comes built-in with drum kits, melodic instruments and a variety of synths, but users are also able to record their own sounds in to craft their own library. While it's significantly cheaper than the desktop version of Ableton, it's also not a replacement. Ableton's full suite is built into the desktop software.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

note-shot
GEAR + TECH

Ableton's Mobile App, Note, Has Arrived

The technology uses Ableton Cloud to sync projects so music producers can pick up where they left off on the DAW's desktop version.

By Lennon Cihak
fred again
NEWS

Watch Four Tet and Fred again.. Take Over a New York City Food Truck

After their show, Four Tet and Fred again.. didn't hesitate to continue serving up some heat.

By Cameron Sunkel
soundcloud
NEWS

SoundCloud Rebrands Creator Services Platform to "SoundCloud for Artists"

Tracy Chan, a former Twitch Music and Spotify executive, is leading the effort.

By Cameron Sunkel

Note allows creatives to send their Note Set to Ableton Live without having to leave the app. The technology uses Ableton Cloud to sync projects across devices so music producers can pick up where they left off. 

Many other digital audio workstations have mobile apps, including Apple's Logic Pro X and Image-Line's FL Studio. Electronic music artists are already utilizing Note to showcase the app's capabilities, like dubstep star Barely Alive.

Ableton Note is available in Apple's App Store for $5.99. Learn more and download it here.

Tags
terms:
AbletonIOSMusic ProductionMobile AppsAbleton Live

Related

NINAJIRACHI
GEAR + TECH

Ableton 11 Live's Demo Track Was Created by Rising Star Ninajirachi

“Getting to know all of Ableton's new features has been so much fun and I'm psyched to know that a piece of my work is part of the package.”

ableton live 11
GEAR + TECH

Ableton 11 is Coming—With a Slew of Amazing New Features

Ableton's latest incarnation looks to be the quintessential digital audio workstation.

ableton live 11
GEAR + TECH

Ableton Announces the Release Date for Live 11

In addition to the release date announcement, developers informed producers that a beta is available now.

eastweststudios_1-2
GEAR + TECH

Ableton Scraps 2021 Loop Summit Due to "Unmanageable Doubt" Casted by COVID-19

Ableton is the developer of the most ubiquitous digital audio workstation on the planet.

l11-beta.jpg__800x549_q85_crop_subsampling-2_upscale
GEAR + TECH

Ableton Launches Live 11.1 Update Beta

Many improvements and new features are included in the update.

Ableton Live
NEWS

Ableton Live now Features Sounds From Classic Arcade Games

Gamify your tracks with Ableton Live's new samples from arcade games.

studio
NEWS

Ableton Shares Everything The New Live 10 Has To Offer

Producers are pumped to get their hands on the new version of Ableton Live!

Nintendo NES
GEAR + TECH

New PC App Turns Your Nintendo Console Into an 8-Bit Synthesizer

SynthNes is innovating using the tools of a formative era in videogame technology.