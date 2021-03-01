Adventure Club Teases New NFT Release

Their first release was touted as "one of the most important audio-visual NFT releases" of all-time.
Famed electronic music production duo Adventure Club has teased a new NFT release.

You may have found yourself in a Google rabbit hole recently due to the rise of NFTs, or non-fungible tokens. The digital collectibles, which are stored on a decentralized blockchain and are therefore unable to be replicated, have quickly emerged as an alternate source of revenue for musicians who may be experiencing the pitfalls of COVID-19.

Dance music producer and cryptocurrency pundit 3LAU recently sold a collection for a record-breaking $3,666,666, opening the floodgates of the arcane NFT world, which had experienced only lukewarm popularity at the time of Adventure Club's first release back in December 2020.

The duo took to social media yesterday, February 28th, to tease their follow-up release. "Insane to see how much growth this space has had in such a short time frame," they tweeted. "Excited to unveil our next drop."

Leading digital art and collectibles marketplace Blockparty, who hosted Adventure Club's first digital collectible drop, called their NFT debut "a moment of history" at the time, likening it to "one of the most important audio-visual NFT releases" ever in a blog post. The release featured three items: a 1/3, a 1/10, and an extremely rare 1/1 "Genesis" piece.

A teaser of Adventure Club's 2020 "Genesis" NFT.

Adventure Club also recently unveiled the official tracklist for their highly anticipated sophomore album, Love // Chaos. The record, which will be their first since 2016's influential Red // Blue LP is set to boast a slew of dance music favorites. Among its 21 tracks—all of which are collaborations—the album will feature Krewella, Said The Sky, Blanke, Kaivon, Sara Diamond, Yuna, and Nurko, among many others.

