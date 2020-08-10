Afrojack and Sprayground Partner for New Backpack Designed for Touring DJs

In 2019, Afrojack teamed up with the streetwear brand Sprayground for a collaborative backpack. Donning the brand's iconic shark mouth design, the white leather backpack was a hit and sold out in a few hours. Luckily for those who couldn't get one the first time or prefer darker shades of apparel, they've now joined forces again on another backpack.

Designed for touring DJs, the shark print is featured on black vegan leather as opposed to the white coloring in the past iteration. In an effort to make the backpack both stylish and functional, they've included a dedicated compartment for a laptop.

Inspired by Afrojack's shoe collection, the company has stated that they worked closely with the Dutch DJ and producer when creating the product. In a press release for the new collaboration, Afrojack rhapsodized about the new release and explained how much he enjoys working with Sprayground founder David Ben David.

"I really love working with David and his talented team, he really understood my vision and created a bag that not only incorporates my obsession for sneakers, but also something that is fully functional and perfect for when I'm on tour," Afrojack said. "This is a must-have bag for DJ’s on the road, it fits everything you need and looks so dope too!”

Sprayground and Afrojack's new backpack is on sale now for $100. You can purchase your own via Sprayground's online shop here.

FOLLOW AFROJACK:

Facebook: facebook.com/djafrojack

Twitter: twitter.com/afrojack

Instagram: instagram.com/afrojack

Spotify: spoti.fi/2B06Di0