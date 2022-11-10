AI-Powered Stem Creation Company AudioShake Wins Big at 2022 Music Tectonics Conference

Lose contact with your mix engineer? AudioShake's got you covered.

Picture this: you get hit up by a music supervisor at Netflix. They want to use your track, but they need the stems in six hours. You recorded it three years ago and don't have a way of contacting the engineer who has the stems. So you have to pass on the opportunity, costing you tens of thousands of dollars in sync licensing fees and future performance royalties.

That's where AudioShake comes in. Powered by artificial intelligence, the AudioShake platform gives musicians the ability to create stems out of a single audio file in a number of formats, like MP3, WAV or FLAC. The program then works its magic to produce high-quality stems of the song's various elements, like guitar, vocals, synths and drums.

AudioShake's technology is also able to isolate a track's sounds and export the stems for artists to use for sampling, sync licensing, remixes, and more. Musicians can also use the platform to remaster or remove bleed from live multi-track recording.

At this year's Music Tectonics conference in Santa Monica, AudioShake took home the trophy for the Swimming With Narwhals competition.

"All of our finalists were impressive," said Dmitri Vietze, Music Tectonics' Director of Music. "They are all addressing urgent needs in the music business, many vital to a better, more sustainable future for artists. However, AudioShake's pitch and business truly stood out."

AudioShake was founded by ex-Google executive Jessica Powell, the third winner of the competition. All previous winners have also been women.

"We started AudioShake to help power the next wave of music experiences and help artists make more money for their work, and we've been overwhelmed by the positive response and customer adoption," Powell added. "I also hope AudioShake's Swimming With Narwhals win also encourages other female founders to apply to startup competitions."