AIAIAI's Black Friday Sale Will Get You 30% Off Sitewide

If you're looking to get a slick deal on a set of TMA-2 HD Wireless headphones, here's your shot.
Author:
Publish date:

Sustainable audio design brand AIAIAI's TMA-2 model has made a name for itself as one of the industry's top-shelf headphone offerings. Favored by renowned DJs and performers worldwide, including Richie Hawtin, KAYTRANADA, Charlotte DeWitte, Skream, Yaeji, and many more, the fully modular TMA-2 headphone is now even available in an HD Wireless model.

For those looking to score a "preset" version of the TMA-2, or to build their own custom pair from the ground up, there isn't a better time than now. On Black Friday, AIAIAI will host a sitewide sale giving customers 30% off any purchase. 

AIAIAI Black Friday

That means that the TMA-2 HD Wireless configuration will be priced at $245.00, rather than its typical retail price of $350.00. Over $100 off of retail is incentive enough, but AIAIAI's latest headphone offering remains fully modular as well—meaning that the user can swap out parts based on personal preference and specifications.

The TMA-2 HD Wireless headphone preset features the Aptx® HD codec, which transmits 24-bit hi-res audio wirelessly. It comes complete with Alcantara® cushions for maximum comfort and bio-diaphragm speaker units for unparalleled sound quality. 

Trusted by KAYTRANADA, Bonobo, Busy P, and more, AIAIAI's TMA-2 is the cream of the crop when it comes to sustainably produced and packaged, top-quality headphone offerings. Be sure to take advantage of 30% off sitewide on Black Friday at AIAIAI's official website

