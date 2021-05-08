AIAIAI and Ninja Tune Collaborate on New Eco-Friendly Recycled Vinyl Headphones

When one thinks about cutting back on plastic usage, our minds don't tend to go straight to our headphones. However, according to a recent report, it was found that a record 53.6 million metric tons of electronic waste were generated last year.

In an effort to combat these staggering numbers AIAIAI has linked with Ninja Tune in a collaborative venture to launch an eco-friendly alternative to their popular TMA-2 headphones.

The TMA-2 Ninja Tune Edition uses recycled vinyl to create the shell, but they don't stop there. The Bio-Cellulose S05 drivers are also sustainable and are made out of an organic compound that comes from certain types of bacteria. While that could raise questions on sound quality, the company maintains that though the material is bio-degradable, it also produces "great acoustic properties."

“We create products far beyond trend-driven aesthetics,” AIAIAI co-founder Frederik Jørgensen explained in a statement. “With sustainable modular functionality and recycled materials, we extend the longevity of every product and create less waste for the planet – designed to last.”

You can purchase the TMA-2 Ninja Tune Edition now for $250. Learn more here.