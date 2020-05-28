AIAIAI Overhauls Its Headphone Materials to Reduce Carbon Footprint

Esteemed Copenhagen-based AIAIAI is widely regarded across the globe as a leading headphone and audio design brand that is committed to producing its products in a sustainable manner. With a focus on both quality and sustainability, AIAIAI is now further deepening that globally-minded commitment by pledging to reduce its carbon footprint even more.

The brand has taken new steps that will significantly reduce the amount of waste resulting from its products, approaching the issue from all sides, right down to the packaging of the products themselves. Packaging is now produced using 100% FSC-certified materials, guaranteeing that it is fully recyclable, which will reduce carbon dioxide emissions by as much as 80%.

As for the headphone components themselves, the materials used to produce them now include high-grade recycled plastics within the headband and earpiece casings, without any difference in quality or durability. This will also cut back on CO2 emissions up to 50%.

Going beyond the production and packaging, AIAIAI is now forming partnerships with artists, labels, and music festivals to spark initiatives that will further development of reusable materials in all aspects of music production, events, and more.

"Sustainability has been a key focus in our headphone design for the last 10 years,” says AIAIAI founder, Frederik Jorgensen. “This next stage of innovation to our products will reduce our CO2 emissions by more than 50 percent, a big leap forward in audio product design, which we are very proud of."

The newly designed AIAIAI headphones and packaging will enter circulation on June 1st, 2020. More information can be found here.