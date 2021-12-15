Skip to main content
December 16, 2021
Richie Hawtin Teams Up With AIAIAI On World's First Wireless Headphones Designed for Music Production
"In 2021 it feels archaic to be wired to a piece of hardware just to guarantee pristine audio quality," Hawtin said.
AIAIAI

Richie Hawtin and AIAIAI have introduced the world's first wireless headphones for music creators, the TMA-2 Studio Wireless+.

Headphones and their technologies have changed drastically over the years. Wired headphones have long been the go-to for music producers and creatives alike, but being tethered arguably doesn't allow for maximum versatility or creativity.

"In 2021 it feels archaic to be wired to a piece of hardware just to guarantee pristine audio quality," Hawtin said in a press statement. "The TMA-2 Wireless+ headphones give you the freedom to step further away from your devices allowing you to capture creative and expressive ideas while immersed in perfect sound. Disconnect and dive deeper into your moment of creativity."

Richie Hawtin AIAIAI TMA-2 Studio Wireless+ Headphones

TMA-2 Studio Wireless+ headphones from AIAIAI.

According to research by MIDiA, 500 million people either play an instrument or plan to learn, 50 million make or record music, and 25 million upload that music to streaming services. 

"Today, more people express themselves through music and in new, creative ways, and we are passionate about building the future with them," AIAIAI founder Frederik Jørgensen added. "Wireless music creation has long been a holy grail—finally making it a reality with many of our favorite artists is a dream come true!"

The TMA-2 Studio Wireless+ headphones have been in development for more than three years. With Hawtin's extensive knowledge in audio and how modern day producers work, AIAIAI was able to create the game-changing hardware with seamless, state-of-the-art technology. 

TMA-2 Studio Wireless+ AIAIAI Richie Hawtin

TMA-2 Studio Wireless+ headphones from AIAIAI.

The TMA-2 Wireless+ headphones come equipped with the W+ Link technology from AIAIAI. The W+ Link technology is much different than that found in Bluetooth. It was developed to provide a stable low latency and robust connection and lossless audio, which uses a dual antenna on the receiver so the headphones receive a constant stable signal.

W+ Link technology also ensures that audio dropouts are eliminated by utilizing a much higher, premium bandwidth.

The TMA-2 Studio Wireless+ headphones will be available in January 2022 for $350 USD. Learn more and order here

