This Air-Powered Hybrid of a Vehicle and Musical Instrument Tests the Limits of Sound

I don't mean to toot my own horn...

As part of its "Two Yamahas, One Passion" joint project, Yamaha Design Lab has designed an unexpected piece of technology: a mobile musical instrument powered by gas and air.

With the new concept, dubbed "Untitled Instrument," two Yamaha departments joined forces to re-envision the principle of sound and how it can be used in conjunction with modern day automotive engineering technology. If the airflow through a wind or brass instrument, like a trumpet, is controlled properly, a musical scale can be played. This same air is also used to power the propulsion of the bike.

Depending on how the air is converted into energy, it can bring out different outcomes. The bike is able to move when air is converted into material vibration energy.

"If the air is converted into material vibration energy, it becomes a tool that produces sound like a musical instrument, and if it is converted into propulsive energy, it becomes a tool like a vehicle," writes Yamaha Design Lab in an Instagram post. "Although the same source, air, is used, the role of the tool changes drastically depending on how it is utilized and thus a single object shows the origin of both Yamaha companies, which were originally one."

This unique feat of engineering certainly opens an entirely new world of ideas for gathering ideas on the go. But Yamaha added that "Untitled Instrument" is merely concept art and will not be commercialized, so musicians won't be able to toot and drive their own horns anytime soon.