Algoriddim Has Updated djay Pro AI With a New Hands-Free Mixing Feature

Renowned software company Algoriddim has been making some major waves in the world of DJing. Earlier this year, the company released its djay Pro AI software, which can isolate elements of tracks in real time for potentially limitless mixing capability.

Now, Algoriddim has set its sights even higher with a new update to the djay Pro AI software, introducing a hands-free DJing element that's straight out of a sci-fi film.

Utilizing the iOS 14 Vision Framework and extensive power of Apple’s A14 Bionic chip, djay Pro AI will now allow for mixing, scratching, and adding effects to a DJ set completely hands-free. Simple hand gestures can be used to move faders, twist knobs, and cue up tracks—all without touching the iPad or iPhone.

"The ability to mix music using djay Pro AI’s intelligent, built-in hand tracking technology represents a fundamental change in how DJs are able to orchestrate mixes and adds a new visual dimension to live DJ sets," said Karim Morsy, CEO of Algoriddim. "Gesture Control is a new paradigm with implications beyond DJing and music creation. It is a major step forward with how people interact with mobile technology."

Users can choose from a wide variety of hand gestures to program each mixing element, and Algoriddim's unique Neural Mix AI machine learning will handle the rest. Check out DJ Ravine using the new feature in a short demo performance below.

Whether you're wanting to look like an orchestra conductor or a Jedi performing a DJ set, djay Pro AI's new update is another major step forward for not only the art of mixing, but mobile technology as a whole. With each new offering from Algoriddim, that's just the norm.

For more information, visit Algoriddim's official website. To download the latest update to djay Pro AI, visit Apple's App Store.

