Algoriddim Launches the Revolutionary Neural Mix Pro for Mac

Back in June, esteemed software company Algoriddim launched its djay Pro AI system with Neural Mix AI technology for iPad, iPhone, and MacBook, signaling the possible start of the next big paradigm shift within the world of DJing. Now, Algoriddim is raising the bar, entering the second phase of its music software revolution and breaking ground for music producers with the release of Neural Mix Pro.

Neural Mix Pro is an AI-powered music player and editor that allows producers, DJs, and musicians alike to extract any single part of any song in their library. The Neural Mix AI software leverages Apple's Core ML technology to separate vocals, drums, and instruments in real-time, creating studio-quality stems that are ready for live editing or remixing.

An advanced offline export feature allows users to extract acapellas and instrumentals in that pristine sound quality, and ready to drop into any project file within the user's chosen digital audio workstation or DJ software. YouTube ripping and acapella hunting are set to become a thing of the past thanks to Algoriddim's powerful AI technology.

Neural Mix Pro's music browser allows for intuitive playback and search options, as well as a batch export function, allowing the user to export large quantities of instrumentals or acapellas. Neural Mix Pro's advanced music player allows users to mute individual vocal and instrumental tracks of songs, time-stretch tempo using zplane’s industry leading élastique Pro V3 engine, and even transpose to a different key in real-time.

Veteran and novice DJs and producers alike will find a user-friendly interface and intuitive technology in Neural Mix Pro, guaranteeing that studio-level technology is now accessible to all who are seeking to edit, remix, and study music like never before. "We’ve created Neural Mix Pro to add a new creative dimension to the repertoire of producers, DJs, and musicians of all skill levels,” said Karim Morsy, CEO and Co-Founder of Algoriddim. "It’s designed to let anyone explore and edit music in unprecedented ways and we can’t wait to see what artists create with this AI-powered music tool in their hands."

Neural Mix Pro for Mac is available as a free download on the Mac App Store. Users can unlock all Pro features for a one-time in-app purchase of $49.99. For more information, visit Algoriddim's official website.