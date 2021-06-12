Amazon Music Launches "DJ Mode" Experience With Debut Takeover From Billie Eilish

In a possible bid to compete with competitive hosted listening services such as Apple Music's Apple Music One, Amazon Music's newly launched "DJ Mode" function finds a balance between the modalities of yesteryear's radio and today's on demand streaming.

"DJ Mode" has launched with an offering of four curated listening experiences, each led by DJs, artists, and music commentators. This most notably includes an artist takeover channel piloted by none other than the barnstorming Billie Eilish.

Titled “The Billie Eilish Takeover,” the playlist—curated by the Grammy-winning pop star herself—brings listeners closer to her music than ever before. Eilish shares her favorite songs, stories, and influences behind her music during an especially relevant time given the forthcoming release of her hotly anticipated album Happier Than Ever, which is due out in late July. According to Variety, the playlist will additionally update as new songs are released from Eilish's album.

Amazon Music's most popular playlists including Rap Rotation, Country Heat and All Hits playlists have also been outfitted with "DJ Mode." Subscribers can try it out today through asking Alexa to "play in DJ Mode" or by making a selection in the platform's mobile app.