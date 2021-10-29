Skip to main content
October 29, 2021
Amazon's Rival Clubhouse App Will Let You DJ Your Own Radio Show
Publish date:

Amazon's Rival Clubhouse App Will Let You DJ Your Own Radio Show

New reports suggest that unlike their competitors, Amazon's new app will sharply focus on the live music aspect of broadcasting.
Author:

https://unsplash.com/@davidvondiemar

After a major Axios report from earlier this summer detailing Amazon's interest in live audio, more information has been revealed about their rumored app, Project Mic. 

According to The Verge, the new app will function similarly to Clubhouse. Users will be able to establish their profile and broadcast information about a subject of their choice or simply host a live DJ radio show. Other users will be able to find individual shows through a search bar divided into sections like pop culture, music, sports, and more.

The user-generated radio shows will then be accessible through various other Amazon-owned applications, such as Twitch, Audible, Amazon Music, and Alexa-compatible devices.

general dj

Recommended Articles

david-von-diemar-xSx8oeda7BU-unsplash
GEAR + TECH

Amazon's Rival Clubhouse App Will Let You DJ Your Own Radio Show

New reports suggest that unlike their competitors, Amazon's new app will sharply focus on the live music aspect of broadcasting.

57 seconds ago
adventure club
MUSIC RELEASES

Adventure Club Pull Up In New Melodic Dubstep Track, “Drive”

Everyone's favorite Canadian dance music duo has returned with a fresh anthem for the melodic dubstep scene.

46 minutes ago
steve aoki
NEWS

Steve Aoki Joins Sensorium Galaxy for Exclusive VR Performances

"This unlocks a totally new level of entertainment for both the artist and the audience."

53 minutes ago

The important note here is that Amazon is taking a drastically different approach than its competitors. While apps like Clubhouse and Twitter look to drive conversation between users, Amazon is placing its focus on the live music space.

This gives artists—DJs in particular—a stronger and more robust platform to perform their music. Although SoundCloud remains a popular place to upload tracks and mixes, Project Mic could be a new way to capture the attention of a much larger audience.

Amazon has not yet announced a launch date for Project Mic.

Related

clubhouse
INDUSTRY

Clubhouse and the Music Industry: Tips and Tricks for Utilizing the App to Elevate Your Career

Clubhouse provides many opportunities for artists to take advantage of their platform.

90.0
GEAR + TECH

No Tickets, No Problem: You Can Now Enter Red Rocks By Scanning Your Palm

Fans entering concerts at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre can now scan their palm using Amazon One's biometric technology.

choose dj
NEWS

Amazon Music Launches Choose Your Own DJ Just in Time for 2020

The collection includes specially curated playlists from Diplo, The Chainsmokers, Maya Jane Coles, and more.

billie eilish
GEAR + TECH

Amazon Music Launches "DJ Mode" Experience With Debut Takeover From Billie Eilish

"DJ Mode" brings listeners closer to the music they're streaming with insight from artists, DJs, and commentators.

Las Vegas Lights
FEATURES

EDM Shows Are Bad For Your Hearing

Live Music Can Cause Permanent Hearing Damage - Protect Yourself!!

rategigs
NEWS

New App Aims to Improve Live Music for Concert Goers Everywhere

A new app has been released and it gives users the ability to rate shows, venues and festivals. Will it be a good app for concert goers everywhere?

tycho weather
GEAR + TECH

Tycho Made an App that Generates Playlists Based On Your Local Weather

The app promotes Tycho's new album, 'Weather'.

jeff bezos
GEAR + TECH

Jeff Bezos to Congressman Who Asked Why Twitch Doesn't License Music: "I Don't Know"

Twitch, which is owned by Amazon, has been issuing DMCA takedown notices in lieu of licensing music.