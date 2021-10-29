Amazon's Rival Clubhouse App Will Let You DJ Your Own Radio Show

After a major Axios report from earlier this summer detailing Amazon's interest in live audio, more information has been revealed about their rumored app, Project Mic.

According to The Verge, the new app will function similarly to Clubhouse. Users will be able to establish their profile and broadcast information about a subject of their choice or simply host a live DJ radio show. Other users will be able to find individual shows through a search bar divided into sections like pop culture, music, sports, and more.

The user-generated radio shows will then be accessible through various other Amazon-owned applications, such as Twitch, Audible, Amazon Music, and Alexa-compatible devices.

The important note here is that Amazon is taking a drastically different approach than its competitors. While apps like Clubhouse and Twitter look to drive conversation between users, Amazon is placing its focus on the live music space.

This gives artists—DJs in particular—a stronger and more robust platform to perform their music. Although SoundCloud remains a popular place to upload tracks and mixes, Project Mic could be a new way to capture the attention of a much larger audience.

Amazon has not yet announced a launch date for Project Mic.