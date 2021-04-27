Amnesia Nightclub to Join Ethereum Metaverse With New Virtual Dancefloors

The trend towards virtual events seems to be gaining even more steam amid the growing popularity of cryptocurrency.

A landmark of Ibiza's club circuit is migrating to the blockchain. In a groundbreaking partnership with Decentral Games, Amnesia Ibiza is going to have its own dedicated space within the expanding Ethereum metaverse.

Amnesia has been a staple of Ibiza for 45 years, but their next venture is a direct appeal to the virtual generation. The venue is launching two new virtual dancefloors: Amnesia Hype, a home for livestream events, and Amnesia Experience, a space dedicated to the real-time recreation of Amnesia events.

The opportunity to create new revenue streams for the iconic venue comes on the heels of a cancelled 2020 tourist season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to new ticketing revenue, fans will be able to access the Amnesia NFT store, which will see collectible items including DJ autographs and memorabilia sold in a new and unique capacity.

The 3D metaverse created by Decentral Games has seen new and sustained growth through the advent of bringing live performances to the platform. The timing couldn't be better given the shift we've seen towards adoption of virtual experiences and the technological infrastructure being built to support that trend.

“We have seen an increase in individuals joining our Decentral Games community when we held our recent event featuring DJ NIGHTMRE’s [sic] live performance." Decentral Games CEO Miles Anthony said. "Our next event for the launch of our [...] Atari-themed casino featuring platinum-selling DJ Dillon Francis’ live performance is expected to break the record number of users."

The Amnesia virtual experience is slated to go live this coming June, according to Crypto Briefing.