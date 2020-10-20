Aphex Twin and Novation Unveil AFX Station, a Reimagined Version of an Iconic Synth

After Aphex Twin's logo mysteriously surfaced on billboards around the world earlier in the month of October, the legendary electronic music producer has returned. However, fans hoping for new music will have to hold their breath.

Aphex Twin, whose last official release is 2018's Collapse EP, has announced a new collaboration with renowned music hardware manufacturer Novation. Dubbed AFX Station, the synth is a reimagined version of the brand's iconic Bass Station II model. The instrument features "AFX Mode," which allows producers to introduce new patches on every key, transforming it into a flexible and dynamic analogue drum machine.

The AFX Station also comes pre-installed with 128 new synth patches and seven new overlay banks, courtesy of Noyze Lab, Perplex On, Richard Devine, r beny and Lightbath, which were inspired by the creative vision of Aphex Twin. It also comes with a custom gift box designed by Weirdcore, Aphex Twin's visual collaborator.

Check out a new trailer for the new synth below.

