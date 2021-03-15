Aphex Twin's Debut NFT Sold for $127,000 in 24 Hours

It was only a matter of time before the iconic producer and world-class visual artist Weirdcore entered the NFT game.

Aphex Twin has recruited the help of his longtime collaborator and world-class visual artist, Weirdcore, for the release of his debut NFT. Minted on the Foundation digital marketplace and shared on social media minutes later, fans and collectors only had 24 hours to bid on the piece. Despite being a short auction with even shorter notice, the item sold for 72 Ethereum, or just shy of $127,000.

As shown in the official listing for the artwork, the visuals depict Aphex Twin's iconic smile that's graced several of his album covers and much of his live performance visuals.

As one would expect, the sound provided in the near-minute-long video is from the producer himself. Haunting and madcap like many of his releases, the dark, grinding synth perfectly accompanies the eerie demeanor of the visuals. The unique pairing should not come as a surprise as the duo has worked on many projects together over the years, including the recently released AFX Station synthesizer.

On Twitter, Aphex Twin shared a statement explaining that proceeds from the sale will go to supporting the environment in some way.

While the sale may be the Selected Ambient Works 85–92 producer's first NFT release, Weirdcore has several under his belt. Earlier in the month, he released a four-piece collection featuring video from his "Orient Flux" exhibit in Beijing. Just before that, he commented on the NFT buying spree with a single-release piece titled "Shopping Spree," which sold on the first day of the month.

You can check out the now-expired listing for Aphex Twin and Weirdcore's debut NFT on Foundation.

